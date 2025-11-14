Galaxy S25 FE: smart, stylish and the unforgettable gift you've been waiting for

Flagship energy, everyday price

Samsung’s message is clear: everyone deserves the flagship experience. The Galaxy S25 FE is about making top-tier tech accessible for people who create, scroll, hustle, and vibe all day long. It’s built for those who want the power of innovation without the premium markup at just P42,990 for the 512GB variant.

Because honestly? You don’t need to spend big to live smart.

And with the holidays coming up, the Galaxy S25 FE makes leveling up your tech feel like a gift: to yourself or someone you really like. It’s the newest member of the Galaxy S25 family, which means you get flagship features wrapped in a sleek, more accessible device. Making the upgrade or gifting seamless this season, customers can benefit from 0 percent interest installment terms of up to 36 months on participating credit cards or use their old device to save up to 5,000 pesos off with the Guaranteed Trade-In Value. To ensure the gift is worry-free, owners can get up to 50 percent off a Samsung Care+ protection plan. If you’re thinking of upgrading or surprising someone with something unforgettable, this one checks every box.

The Galaxy S25 FE is here, and it’s made for you. (SPONSORED CONTENT)