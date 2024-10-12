GAOC makes history as Department of Tourism’s first-ever accredited Dental Tourism Destination.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) awarded the Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC) the title of being an official dental tourism clinic. This accreditation certifies GAOC as the first dental tourism clinic in accordance with the DOT Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2024-0001.

The groundbreaking collaboration with DOT began in November 2023, when GAOC joined the DOT delegation at the European Medical Tourism Expo in Italy. In February 2024, a Memorandum of Agreement was signed between the DOT and GAOC to formalize its partnership and thus began the accreditation process for all their branches. In August 2024, GAOC was awarded as the first dental clinic accredited for medical-dental tourism in the history of DOT.