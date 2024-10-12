GAOC makes history as Department of Tourism’s first-ever accredited Dental Tourism Destination.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) awarded the Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC) the title of being an official dental tourism clinic. This accreditation certifies GAOC as the first dental tourism clinic in accordance with the DOT Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 2024-0001.
The groundbreaking collaboration with DOT began in November 2023, when GAOC joined the DOT delegation at the European Medical Tourism Expo in Italy. In February 2024, a Memorandum of Agreement was signed between the DOT and GAOC to formalize its partnership and thus began the accreditation process for all their branches. In August 2024, GAOC was awarded as the first dental clinic accredited for medical-dental tourism in the history of DOT.
GAOC’s accreditation is also a major step toward positioning the Philippines as a premier destination for world-class dental care in the Asia-Pacific region. The DOT’s campaign, part of a broader push to develop the country’s health and wellness tourism, highlights dental tourism as a booming sector, offering patients from around the world access to top-notch services.
“We're pleased that the Department of Tourism (DOT) has partnered with a company that possesses such strong brand equity. It is highly reputable in providing solutions and is well-trusted by individuals not only in the Philippines but around the world for its dental care. This partnership is a source of pride for GAOC, as well as for the DOT,” said Dir. Paulo Tugbang, DOT Director for the Office of Product and Market Development.
Dr. Steve Mark Gan, GAOC’s chairman and chief executive officer, added, "We are truly honored and humbled by this gesture of recognition. As I always tell the GAOC team, the pride of being Filipino is what gives us strength. Filipinos are among the most resilient and creative people, and this moment is history in the making. By setting this example, we hope to inspire other dentists to follow suit and contribute to the growth of the Philippine economy."
Started as a modest clinic in Binondo by its founder, Dr. Steve Mark Gan, the Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center (GAOC) has grown to become a leading provider of premium dental services. With ten of its branches earning prestigious accreditation, including some from its sister clinic, Novodental, GAOC is recognized for its exceptional treatments and patient care while continuing to elevate the Philippines' dental industry on the global stage.
Trusted by those who value quality and exclusivity, including celebrities, industry leaders, tourists, and balikbayans, GAOC has consistently set the standard in dental excellence.
