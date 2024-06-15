‘Garbo sa Danao’ Awarding Ceremony marks Danao City's 63rd Charter Anniversary

Vice Mayor Nito Durano added, "Let's take with us the brand of leadership that is uniquely Danawanon. Let us celebrate life, inspire communities beyond our city, and continue building the nation. Go forth sons and daughters of Danao, and continue to make your home even prouder. For that's what it means to be a Danawanon. ‘Paningkamut aron mahimo’ng maayo, kay ikaw Danawanon, aduna'y papel sa pagpanday ning ato’ng nasud.’"

The “Garbo sa Danao Awarding” has evolved significantly since its inception in 1994 when it started honoring those with Latin honors.