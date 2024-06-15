‘Garbo sa Danao’ Awarding Ceremony marks Danao City's 63rd Charter Anniversary

Danao City proudly celebrated its 63rd Charter Anniversary by staging the prestigious “Garbo sa Danao 2024” Awarding Ceremony. This year, over 480 exceptional Danawanons were honored for their outstanding achievements in various fields, including academics, bar and board exams, sports and contributions as top taxpayers. The awardees received cash rewards and plaques, with a total budget of P2.2 million dedicated for this year's awarding ceremony.
The ceremony is led by esteemed city officials, including Mayor Mix Durano and Vice Mayor Nito Durano. In a city where progress is deeply rooted in the dedication and talents of its people, this annual tradition underscored Danao City Government's commitment, under the Durano Administration, in acknowledging and nurturing the talents and efforts of its citizens who are seen as the true drivers of the city's progress and development.
Mayor Mix Durano emphasized, "This occasion boosts my pride as a Danawanon. Having to recognize your success in my administration gives me the motivation to envision Danao as a better place to home the future. You are our pride. You are Danao City's greatness. You carry hope. Now more than ever, I am certain, you, and the children following your lead will continue to make Danao a city of achievers."
Vice Mayor Nito Durano added, "Let's take with us the brand of leadership that is uniquely Danawanon. Let us celebrate life, inspire communities beyond our city, and continue building the nation. Go forth sons and daughters of Danao, and continue to make your home even prouder. For that's what it means to be a Danawanon. ‘Paningkamut aron mahimo’ng maayo, kay ikaw Danawanon, aduna'y papel sa pagpanday ning ato’ng nasud.’"
The “Garbo sa Danao Awarding” has evolved significantly since its inception in 1994 when it started honoring those with Latin honors.
In 2005, the program expanded to include elementary and high school valedictorians, along with increased cash awards. By 2019, topnotchers and post-graduate education achievers were added, with further increase in cash awards. In 2021, bar and board passers were included, receiving both plaques and cash awards.
The overall ceremony highlights the core values that Danao City upholds—Knowledge and Nurture—emphasizing the importance of education, personal growth and community support. As the city looks to the future, it continues to build on these values, ensuring that the spirit of excellence remains alive and thriving, here and now. (SPONSORED CONTENT)