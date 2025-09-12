Gateway Group re-enters premium car market with Mercedes-Benz Cebu.

Construction of the permanent Mercedes-Benz Cebu dealership is underway along Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City’s North Reclamation Area and is expected to be completed within three or more months. While the site is being developed, clients may visit the pop-up showroom at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

A temporary after-sales service center has also been opened at the corner of V. Rama Avenue and Pablo Abella Street in Cebu City to provide continued support for existing Mercedes-Benz owners.

Mercedes-Benz Cebu is part of Gateway Group’s expanding network, with 12 automotive brands. The company said the move reflects its commitment to meet the demands of the premium car market, including the growing segment for plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles.