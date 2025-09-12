Gateway Group re-enters premium car market with Mercedes-Benz Cebu.

Mercedes-Benz has officially re-established its presence in Cebu, with the Gateway Group taking over dealership operations on August 1, 2025.
The relaunch was marked by a pop-up showroom at NUSTAR Resort and Casino, where the German luxury car brand showcased its latest models. The event signaled Mercedes-Benz’s return to Cebu’s expanding luxury automotive market.
Goho added that the milestone coincides with Gateway’s 21st anniversary in the automotive industry, making the partnership with Mercedes-Benz more significant for the group.
Maricar C. Parco, general manager of Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars, also attended the event and expressed confidence in the dealership’s new management. “Mercedes-Benz continues to hold the highest brand value among luxury carmakers globally. With Gateway’s experience and excellence, we know that we can only grow the brand stronger, not only in Cebu but also across the Visayas and Mindanao,” Parco said.
Construction of the permanent Mercedes-Benz Cebu dealership is underway along Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City’s North Reclamation Area and is expected to be completed within three or more months. While the site is being developed, clients may visit the pop-up showroom at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.
A temporary after-sales service center has also been opened at the corner of V. Rama Avenue and Pablo Abella Street in Cebu City to provide continued support for existing Mercedes-Benz owners.
Mercedes-Benz Cebu is part of Gateway Group’s expanding network, with 12 automotive brands. The company said the move reflects its commitment to meet the demands of the premium car market, including the growing segment for plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles.
Models introduced at the launch included the E 200 AMG Line, known for its balance of elegance and precision; the GLC 350e 4MATIC with EQ Hybrid Technology, offering sustainable yet powerful driving performance; and the GLE 450 4MATIC, a luxury SUV combining performance with first-class comfort. (SPONSORED CONTENT)