Gateway to new beginnings: Tower 1 reaches full form at Balai Cordova

Messages shared during the program reflected a broader perspective on growth and direction. Chief Operations Officer Ms. Nova J. Noval spoke on the story behind Balai—anchored in values that extend beyond structure, and shaped by partnerships that ensure what is built today remains relevant over time. Her message reinforced a commitment to building with intention, where every phase contributes to long-term continuity. The tower was then revealed in full through a ceremonial tarp roll-down. With its structure unobstructed, Coral stood complete; defined not only by its height, but by the clarity of its form. It was the first moment the building could be seen as it is meant to be: whole.

Following the formal program, the atmosphere shifted into something more familiar. Guests gathered for a kakanin-sharing moment—simple, shared, and rooted in tradition. It brought the focus back to connection, reflecting the kind of everyday interactions that will eventually define the space. At the entry point, the Pinwheel stands as a defining element of Balai, representing Coral, Sage, Amber, Slate, and Sienna. Each direction is distinct, yet connected through a shared center. It reflects how the development is designed—not as a singular experience, but as a balance of different lives and paths coming together.

As Coral reaches its full structural form, Balai Cordova moves forward into its next phase. From framework to finish. From construction to completion. Dayon kamo sa Balai—a quiet invitation, carried not just in words, but in the space itself. Because here, every milestone opens into something more: a gateway to new beginnings. (SPONSORED CONTENT)