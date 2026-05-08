Gateway to new beginnings: Tower 1 reaches full form at Balai Cordova

On April 27, 2026, Balai Cordova marked a defining construction milestone with the topping-off of Tower 1, Coral. More than the completion of its structural framework, the moment signaled the transition of this rising Cordova condominium into its clearest state yet; fully formed, fully realized, and ready to move forward into its next phase.
Rising 12 floors, Coral now stands at full structural height, marking a major milestone as the development moves into its next phase. At Balai Cordova, this stage is not treated as an endpoint, but as a threshold—a point where what was built begins to take on new meaning beyond construction. The ceremony began with a blessing led by Father Dan, joined by the Board of Directors, Cordova Mayor Hon. Cesar Suan, and other members of the local government, project teams, contractors, and partners. The structure was acknowledged from its base to its highest point, grounding the milestone in gratitude and shared effort. It set the tone for a gathering that recognized not only completion, but the discipline and coordination required to reach it.
As the program progressed, the story of Coral became clearer, not through statements, but through the structure itself. What once existed as direction and planning now stands in concrete form, shaped by precision, timing, and the alignment of multiple teams working toward a single outcome. One of the key moments of the ceremony was the recognition of Berben Logistics, Inc. (BLI), led by Mr. Benedict T. Benedicto, President of BLI and Executive Vice President of The BE Group of Companies, honoring their role in the successful structural completion of the tower. Their contribution reflects the consistency required in construction, where progress is measured not in isolated milestones, but in sustained execution across every level.
This sense of shared effort was further expressed through the ceremonial sand mixing, where project leaders and partners took part in a symbolic act of unity. It served as a reminder that every structure is built collectively—formed through coordination, trust, and continuity. One of the most defining moments of the event was the lifting of the final I-beam. Rising steadily toward the top of the 12-storey structure, it marked the completion of the tower’s vertical framework. It was a quiet, deliberate moment, one that did not rely on spectacle, but carried its significance through finality.
Messages shared during the program reflected a broader perspective on growth and direction. Chief Operations Officer Ms. Nova J. Noval spoke on the story behind Balai—anchored in values that extend beyond structure, and shaped by partnerships that ensure what is built today remains relevant over time. Her message reinforced a commitment to building with intention, where every phase contributes to long-term continuity. The tower was then revealed in full through a ceremonial tarp roll-down. With its structure unobstructed, Coral stood complete; defined not only by its height, but by the clarity of its form. It was the first moment the building could be seen as it is meant to be: whole.
Following the formal program, the atmosphere shifted into something more familiar. Guests gathered for a kakanin-sharing moment—simple, shared, and rooted in tradition. It brought the focus back to connection, reflecting the kind of everyday interactions that will eventually define the space. At the entry point, the Pinwheel stands as a defining element of Balai, representing Coral, Sage, Amber, Slate, and Sienna. Each direction is distinct, yet connected through a shared center. It reflects how the development is designed—not as a singular experience, but as a balance of different lives and paths coming together.
As Coral reaches its full structural form, Balai Cordova moves forward into its next phase. From framework to finish. From construction to completion. Dayon kamo sa Balai—a quiet invitation, carried not just in words, but in the space itself. Because here, every milestone opens into something more: a gateway to new beginnings. (SPONSORED CONTENT)