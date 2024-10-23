GCash: 20 years of transformative financial inclusion in the Philippines

GCash, the Philippines' leading finance super app and cashless ecosystem, marks a key milestone in its journey towards driving digital financial inclusion as it celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

In the early 2000s, Globe Telecom had a vision of sending money via SMS, which at that time was unthinkable to many Filipinos—until GCash was born. Launched in 2004, GCash began as the SMS money transfer service of Globe Telecom.

After two years, GCash recorded its first 1 million users. GCash then innovated its services to empower overseas Filipino workers, introducing a domestic remittance across over 18,000 outlets through GCash Remit in 2010. GCash also came out with a customizable GCash card in 2010.

It was in 2012 when GCash turned into the app that is now widely used and loved by millions across the country. As the Philippines' first e-wallet mobile app, GCash had the capability for money transfer, load, and bills payment. The rest is history.