GCash brings gold investing within reach of everyday Filipinos

Finance super app GCash helps Filipinos protect and grow their money by introducing frictionless, simplified access to gold-backed investments on GCrypto. Gold, powered by Tether, enables Filipinos to take greater control of their financial security and explore one of the world’s most established safe-haven assets amid inflation concerns and heightened market volatility fueled by Middle East tensions.

Tether Gold ($XAUT) is a digital asset that provides ownership of physical gold. Each token is backed 1:1 by one fine troy ounce of gold held in secure Swiss vaults, merging the safety of gold ownership with the accessibility of blockchain.

The move comes at a time when global geopolitical issues and surging oil prices continue to pressure household finances in the Philippines. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the country’s overall inflation increased to 7.2 percent in April 2026, a sharp climb from 4.1 percent in March, driven by rising prices of food, everyday essentials, utilities, and fuel/transport. This inflation can erode the purchasing power of cash savings over time, reducing the real value of money held in pesos.

Digital access to a trusted, time-tested investment

To address this, investors often turn to assets that can better hold their value over time, even through periods of market uncertainty. Long-term trends point to gold ownership as a reliable hedge against inflation. For instance, while the Philippine peso depreciated approximately 20–25% against the US dollar from 2016 to 2026, based on historical reference exchange rates by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, gold has risen by roughly 290% from USD 1,150/oz to USD 4,500/oz during the same period, according to Goldprice.org, reflecting strong long-term value appreciation amid global uncertainty.

“Today, Filipinos are looking for ways to protect the value of their hard-earned money amid rising inflation and everyday financial pressures. By offering Gold in GCrypto, GCash is making gold investing, traditionally seen as an exclusive store of value, more accessible on GCash,” said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt, the parent company of GCash. “We’re removing barriers and enabling more Filipinos to take part in building long-term financial resilience, right within a platform they already trust and use every day.”

With Gold in GCrypto, GCash is helping lower traditional barriers to access, enabling more Filipinos across segments to participate in a historically sought-after asset class.

Filipinos can invest in Gold for as low as PHP 200, significantly lower than the entry point for costs associated with physical purchases of gold bullion. Powered by Tether, each token represents ownership in real, physical gold on a 1:1 basis and meets the globally recognized quality, purity, and manufacturing standards set by the London Bullion Market Association for “Good Delivery” bars with at least 99.5% purity.

This provides users with confidence that their investments are anchored in globally recognized, investment-grade bullion and backed by securely stored assets in vaults in Switzerland. Unlike traditional gold ownership, digital access removes logistical challenges such as storage, insurance, and transport, while enabling users to buy, sell, and monitor their holdings directly through the GCash app, 24/7. This makes digital gold investing more seamless, flexible, and within reach.

To access Gold in GCrypto, open the GCash app, head to the “Invest” tab, tap “GCrypto”, and select “GOLD” in the Home or Market section.

By combining the enduring value of gold with the accessibility of digital finance, GCash is enabling Filipinos to take a more active role in protecting and growing their money, further advancing its mission of making financial services more inclusive, meaningful, and responsive to the everyday needs of Filipinos.