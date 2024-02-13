GCash & Heart Evangelista Pave The Way for a New Era of Financial Progress for Every Filipino

Heart’s New Era with GCash: Our Financial Progress Icon

The launch event unfolded as a live filming for an upcoming GCash Spotlight episode, set to be published on GCash's YouTube account this month.

The episode’s theme was inspired by Heart's well-loved vlog series where she shares her story on adulting. The GCash Spotlight event, hosted by Boy Abunda, delved into how GCash has greatly impacted Heart’s everyday work and life. It comprised four segments that explored how she manages to save, spend, and invest better through the app’s various features and products.

New Era, New Beginnings

The first segment was a casual catch up with Heart as she shared how GCash has been her partner in her new era of financial progress.

From being able to “send love” anytime, anywhere to any GCash user for free with Express Send, to using the hassle-free Scan-to-Pay feature at millions of merchants locally and internationally, to enjoying exclusive access to discounts when using GCash to Pay Online for her purchases, Heart expressed how much it helps her to be able to pay for her purchases with any payment method without hassle.