GCash turns 20: 20 features in 20 years

6. GCredit

By 2018, GCash wasn’t just about sending money anymore, it was about borrowing it, too! With GCredit, in partnership with CIMB, you could get instant cash when you needed it, with no bank hoops to jump through. Whether it was for an emergency or to pay bills, GCredit had your back!

7. GScore

Also, in 2018, GCash launched GScore, and suddenly, your financial world was all about leveling up! The higher your GScore, the more perks you could unlock in your GCash app, like access to more lending products. It’s like your personal power up in the GCash universe, opening doors for more financial freedom! Today, there are 5.4 million unique borrowers, with 1 in 3 borrowers being small business owners and 2 in 3 borrowers being women.

8. GSave

In 2018, GSave made saving money a breeze. No paperwork, no bank lines, and with just a few taps, you were saving like a pro. Finally, everyday Filipinos had easy access to banking and financial security at their fingertips. Today, GSave has evolved into a savings marketplace where you can open accounts with BPI, Unobank, CIMB, and Maybank, all within the app. Oh, and did we mention? There are now 10.9 million registered GSave users earning up to 15 percent interest on savings!

9. GForest

What if you could help save the planet while using GCash? In 2019, GForest made that possible! Every transaction earned you points to plant virtual trees that were later turned into real ones. So far, GCash, through its credible local and international partners, has planted 2.8 million trees! With 17 million Green Heroes and 138,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide reduced, GCash is helping the planet while helping you manage your money.



10. GInsure

When the world turned upside down in 2020, GInsure was born to give users access to affordable health and life insurance. With just a few taps, getting insured wasn’t intimidating anymore. It was quick, easy, and right in your pocket. Today, GInsure is your one-stop shop for all insurance needs. From life and health to cars, travel, accidents, and even pets—yes, really, among others! And with premiums starting at just P10 a month, it’s one of the most affordable options out there. With over 28.3 million GInsure policies sold and 7.8 million registered users, GCash is making protection accessible for all.



11. GLife

Since its launch in 2020, GLife has grown into more than a lifestyle mini-program, it is now a full-blown super app within GCash! What started with shopping and food delivery has expanded into a one-stop shop for everything from travel bookings and entertainment to essential services like bill payment, health, and even insurance. With GLife, you can access a world of services without leaving the GCash app. It’s bigger, better, and more convenient than ever!



12. GGives & GLoan

In 2021, GCash took borrowing to the next level with GGives and GLoan. Need that new gadget but don’t want to pay for it all at once? GGives lets you split your payments into easy installments, with select merchants even offering 0 percent interest! And if you need quick cash, GLoan has you covered with loans up to P125,000. Just a few taps, and boom! Borrowing made simple, straight to your GCash ewallet!



13. GInvest Funds

Ever wanted to invest in the world’s biggest companies but thought it was out of your reach? Not with GInvest! Launched in 2021, GInvest, now called GFunds, allows you to participate in the growth of both local and global companies for as low as P50. Whether you’re eyeing top local corporations or global giants, GInvest makes it easy to start investing with just a few taps. Now anyone can build their investment portfolio without leaving the GCash app!



14. GJobs

What started as a simple job search feature in 2021 has evolved into a comprehensive platform connecting users with employment opportunities. Now, GJobs, powered by PasaJob, helps job seekers by searching for jobs within the GCash app, offering tailored job listings and resources that streamline the hiring process. Now you can even refer friends and family to jobs and earn a referral fee once successfully placed. This feature facilitates employment and supports the growing gig economy, helping Filipinos find work that fits their skills and lifestyle.



15. Global Pay

GCash did not stop at local payments. In 2022, Global Pay took things international! With GCash and Alipay+, cross-border payments became a breeze. Whether you’re shopping online or traveling abroad, GCash turned your phone into a global wallet, accepted worldwide! Keeping things easy no matter where you are.