Gen Z pet owners rave about Loras Pawbiotics, the trusted secret to boosting your dog’s gut health

What’s Inside LORAS Pawbiotics?

Each sachet delivers a powerful blend of strains that target multiple aspects of canine health:

• SP137 (Patented Probiotic Strain) – Clinically studied in Taiwan, shown to stabilize gut flora,improve nutrient absorption, and strengthen immunity.

• Lactobacillus rhamnosus – Helps restore gut balance and supports immune response.

• Lactobacillus plantarum – Reduces inflammation and enhances nutrient absorption.

• Bacillus coagulans – A hardy spore-forming strain that survives stomach acid to reach the intestines alive.

• Lactobacillus paracasei & Pediococcus pentosaceus – Work together to block harmful bacteria and reinforce immune defenses.

With 5 billion CFUs per sachet, Pawbiotics provides the digestive and immune support dogs need to thrive long-term.

Real results from real pet parents

Mary Joy M. shared, “After just three days of using LORAS Pawbiotics for my dog, I noticed his stool got firmer. He’s also eating with more energy. Mas ganado na siya kumain talaga.”

Another furparent, Karen F., said, “After just six sachets, my dog became hyper again, with a noticeable boost in energy. No side effects at all. It’s definitely a good fit for him.”

Veterinarians see the benefits too. Dr. Bobby Celera, a board-certified veterinarian and pet nutritionist, explained, “I’ve noticed a remarkable difference in my own pets by using LORAS Pawbiotics, especially in their digestive health. Gut health is often overlooked, but it’s the core of a dog’s energy and wellness. When the gut is balanced, you really see the puppy in them come back to life.”

More than just a supplement

What truly sets LORAS Pawbiotics apart is not only its formula but its mission. A portion of every purchase helps fund rescue and rehabilitation efforts for strays, giving other dogs the same chance at recovery and a better life. By choosing Pawbiotics, furparents aren’t just improving their own dog’s health but they’re also helping more dogs move from survival to thriving.

And the best part? Supporting your dog's gut health is easy. LORAS Pawbiotics is available on Shopee, TikTok Shop, Lazada, and loraspet.com , so you can start your pup's journey back to health today. It proves what every furparent hopes for: with the right care, and with LORAS Pawbiotics, every dog can find their way back to joy.