George T. Yang’s McDonald’s Philippines opens hundreds of jobs in Cebu

Cebu residents who are looking to start and grow a career in the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry need not look too far for job opportunities as McDonald’s Philippines kicks off the regional Go Hire Day, the company’s large-scale recruitment initiative, scheduled on March 18 at McDonald’s North Reclamation Area Cebu City and on March 19 at McDonald’s Consolacion Coastal Road Cebu.

The company, owned and operated in the Philippines by Dr. George T. Yang, is targeting to hire more than 50 Manager Trainees and over 600 part-time Service Crew positions for its stores all over the province. The two-day hiring activity invites new graduates, professionals looking for fresh opportunities, and working students to visit the Go Hire Day venues, submit their application, and start an exciting journey with one of the top employers of the country.

The regional Go Hire Day in Cebu comes as part of McDonald’s Philippines’ commitment to support its growing store network. The company places strong emphasis on hiring local talent, allowing communities to benefit directly from new job opportunities and the economic uplift brought by each store. To date, the company operates over 850 stores nationwide, with many more expected to open within the year.

“We are excited to bring in hundreds of new talents to our nationwide operations in delivering more feel-good moments to our customers,” said Ben Marasigan, McDonald’s Philippines Human Capital Group Vice President. “Every Go Hire Day is an open invitation for individuals looking to build a meaningful and rewarding career to join us. Whether you’re a student taking on part‑time work to support your studies or a manager trainee learning to lead big teams in our stores, McDonald’s offers world‑class training that equip our people with skills for life. Here, every member of our team has the opportunity to grow, take on new challenges, and become the best version of themselves.”

McDonald’s Philippines is also recognized for its remarkable hiring practices and investments in human capital development. Since the company opened its first quick service restaurant (QSR) in 1981, McDonald’s has practiced direct hiring, and offers job security through non-contractualization. Aside from government-mandated wages and benefits, each employee also enjoys free uniforms, meals, and discounts to products and services. Flexible work arrangements are also in place, allowing working students to strike a good balance between their studies and their jobs.

For its exceptional business and people management practices, McDonald’s Philippines has received numerous awards, the most recent of which is the prestigious 2025 Employer of the Year Award from the People Management Association of the Philippines.

Those who will not be able personally go to the Go Hire Days can still apply through McDonald’s official online application channels.

For Manager Trainees - https://talkpu.sh/t/mTjRrH8PB