The highly anticipated Get Beached 2026 successfully concluded, bringing together beach enthusiasts, adventure seekers and members of the local community for a day filled with excitement, entertainment and unforgettable seaside experiences.

Now in its second year, the annual event transformed Tambuli’s expansive beachfront into a vibrant party destination, welcoming guests to celebrate the spirit of summer through music, activities and meaningful connections.

Attendees enjoyed a lively atmosphere featuring engaging beach activities, delectable food offerings, and breathtaking coastal views. This year’s event elevated the experience with an electrifying lineup of six local DJs, headlined by DJ Jao, who kept the crowd energized with dynamic sets throughout the celebration.