The highly anticipated Get Beached 2026 successfully concluded, bringing together beach enthusiasts, adventure seekers and members of the local community for a day filled with excitement, entertainment and unforgettable seaside experiences.
Now in its second year, the annual event transformed Tambuli’s expansive beachfront into a vibrant party destination, welcoming guests to celebrate the spirit of summer through music, activities and meaningful connections.
Attendees enjoyed a lively atmosphere featuring engaging beach activities, delectable food offerings, and breathtaking coastal views. This year’s event elevated the experience with an electrifying lineup of six local DJs, headlined by DJ Jao, who kept the crowd energized with dynamic sets throughout the celebration.
Adding to the excitement were captivating live performances by DFC All Stars, whose high-energy entertainment brought guests together and created memorable moments by the shore. As night fell, the beachfront lit up with a spectacular fireworks display, providing a stunning finale that left attendees in awe and marked the perfect ending to an unforgettable day.
The event showcased a diverse lineup of experiences that kept participants engaged from start to finish, while countless photo-worthy moments captured the joy and camaraderie shared among guests. The strong turnout and enthusiastic participation reflected the growing support for community-driven events that promote tourism, recreation, and local engagement.
Beyond the festivities, Get Beached 2026 served as a platform to showcase the destination's beauty while strengthening relationships among guests, partners, sponsors, and local businesses whose support contributed significantly to the event’s success.
As another successful edition came to a close, Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa expressed their sincere gratitude to everyone who attended, supported, and helped make the event possible. The memories created, friendships formed, and experiences shared will continue to inspire long after the celebration ended.
While Get Beached 2026 has officially wrapped up, the energy, excitement, and sense of community it fostered will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on everyone who took part in this year’s beachside celebration. (PR)