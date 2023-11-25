Get extra funds, reward yourself when you borrow with GCash this Christmas.

On top of exciting raffle prizes, you can also get up to P1,000 worth of vouchers from 7-Eleven, Puregold, or Shell when you borrow with GCash using GCredit, GGives, and GLoan from November 23 to 30 and December 15 to 22, 2023.

Need extra capital for your small business this holiday season? Share the holiday spirit with your customers and get an extra pamasko for your favorite suki.

New GLoan users who would borrow for the first time will get the following vouchers according to their loan amount:

P1,000-P4,000 - Get 100 Voucher

P4,001-P10,000 - Get 250 Voucher

P10,001-P20,000 - Get 500 Voucher

P20,001 and up - Get 1,000 Voucher

Looking for the perfect gift for your parents? Your dream gift is within reach, and now you can add something more to your siblings’ gifts. Use GGives for the first time and get the following vouchers according to your transaction amount:

P3,000-P6,499 - Get 200 Voucher

P6,500 and above - Get 500 Voucher

Previous GGives availers can also get a P500 voucher when they avail a GGives loan worth P6,500 and above.



Need extra funds for your holiday potluck with your friends? You can go on a grocery run, whip up the best dishes, and still get additional for your Kris Kringle. For every P1,000 spent using GCredit, powered by CIMB, new users and existing GCredit-eligible users will get P150 voucher.

Don’t miss out on these exciting rewards! Not only can you achieve your dream Christmas celebrations by expanding your funds with GGives, GCredit and GLoan, you also get to share the joy with more people in your life and make this Christmas the most meaningful yet!



Ready to celebrate a Merry GCash? You may access GGives, GLoan and GCredit through the GCash dashboard or find it under “Borrow.” No GCash yet? Download the GCash App on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei App Gallery. Kaya mo, i-GCash mo!



Voucher promo: DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-178657 Series of 2023

GCredit Raffle: DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-179227 Series of 2023 (SPONSORED CONTENT)