Get fit and have fun: Kandaya Fitness Festival debuts in Talisay City

A wave of excitement and fun swept through Talisay City as Kandaya Fitness Gym, a proud member of the MSY WORLD family, hosted the inaugural Kandaya Fitness Festival.

Held at the vibrant Bayswater Talisay Gymnasium on June 15, 2024, Saturday, the all-day event transformed the venue into a lively hub of health, wellness, and family fun, featuring a pool, inflatables, delicious food and drinks, family games, DJs, and live band performances.

The festival kicked off with an exhilarating Zumba contest, where the top local Zumba groups, coupled with Cebu’s celebrity Zumba instructors, competed for the top spot and over P50,000 worth of cash prizes.