Get fit and have fun: Kandaya Fitness Festival debuts in Talisay City
A wave of excitement and fun swept through Talisay City as Kandaya Fitness Gym, a proud member of the MSY WORLD family, hosted the inaugural Kandaya Fitness Festival.
Held at the vibrant Bayswater Talisay Gymnasium on June 15, 2024, Saturday, the all-day event transformed the venue into a lively hub of health, wellness, and family fun, featuring a pool, inflatables, delicious food and drinks, family games, DJs, and live band performances.
The festival kicked off with an exhilarating Zumba contest, where the top local Zumba groups, coupled with Cebu’s celebrity Zumba instructors, competed for the top spot and over P50,000 worth of cash prizes.
The highly energetic teams dazzled the audience with their creative themes and costumes. A special Zumba marathon — designed for individual competitors — pushed participants to their limits. Special awards, including Zumba King and Queen, celebrated those who brought exceptional style, energy, and flair to the dance floor.
In the afternoon, the spotlight shifted to the first Kandaya Fitness Festival Bodybuilding Competition. It showcased the finest bodybuilding athletes from all over Cebu province. After months of intensive training, the bodybuilders took to the stage to display their impressive physiques, inspiring everyone with their grit and spirit.
Categories included Open Novice Men’s Physique, Open Men’s Physique, Open Classic Men’s Bodybuilding, and Open Men’s Bodybuilding. The winners received the coveted trophies and over P200,000 in total cash prizes from Kandaya Fitness Gym and MSY World.
Martin Philip S. Yeung, chief executive officer and president of MSY WORLD, introduced his vision for the company, with its newly refreshed identity, highlighting the integration of MSY’s diverse businesses and holdings to one umbrella sharing the corporate values of goodness, kindness, fairness, loyalty, hope and dedication to the community –
all summed up with the mantra “Make Things Good.”
The event also saw the attendance of top MSY executives, Talisay City LGU members, fitness icons, wellness influencers, and the enthusiastic Kandaya Fitness Gym team. The Kandaya
Fitness Festival marked the first anniversary of Kandaya Fitness Gym (KFG) in Bayswater Subdivision, Barangay Pooc, Talisay, Cebu.
KFG is more than just a state-of-the-art fitness center; rather, it’s a community partner dedicated to fostering a healthier lifestyle for all. By introducing new wellness concepts and a wide range of fitness activities, KFG enjoins everyone to make fitness a consistent part of their daily routine.
KFG will soon be opening an entertainment cafe with billiards, karaoke, healthy snacks, plus other surprise features, so look out for it!
The gym offers competitive pricing for monthly membership packages as well as walk-in rates for classes like Zumba, ensuring that health and wellness is within reach for everyone. For membership details and group class inquiries, contact the gym’s social media — Kandaya Fitness Gym, Inc. on Facebook. Alternatively, you can message (0917) 704 8591 to learn. (PR)