Get the best deals at the Watsons’ Nationwide Sale from November 14 to 17

It’s that time of year again! Whether you’re replenishing your go-to health, beauty, and wellness essentials or looking to experiment with new products, Watsons has you covered! Get ready for incredible deals and irresistible finds at the Watsons Nationwide Sale—and it’s the perfect time to start your early Christmas shopping for yourself or your loved ones!

From November 14 to 17, shop in stores or on the Watsons App and save up to 50 percent on your must-haves with Buy 1 Take 1 offers.

Plus, shop now and pay later! BDO’s 0 percent interest installment plan is available for up to three months with a minimum P5,000 purchase, so you can grab everything on your wishlist without the upfront cost.

Level up your self-care routine with top-notch serums, moisturizers, and sunscreens, and stock up on your regular medications, vitamins, and supplements. The more you spend, the more chances you have of winning a brand-new MacBook Air or a Samsung S24. The top 10 spenders during the sale will win these special prizes.

Don’t miss out on amazing deals from your favorite brands, including Snail White, Olay, Pond’s, Watsons Brand, Watsons Generics, Berocca, Difflam, and Belo Nutraceuticals.

Exclusive perks await Watsons Club members, too! Earn points and enjoy extra savings as you shop your favorites during the Watsons Nationwide Sale from November 14 to 17, 2024.

Sounds exciting? Grab your essentials, start ticking off your Christmas shopping list, and make this sale a shopping spree to remember!