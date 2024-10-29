Get your home ready for the season’s festivities with the Acerpure Sparkling Holidays promo

Welcome the Christmas season with a clean and sparkling home. Acerpure is kicking off the holiday home preparations with the Acerpure Sparkling Holidays promo. Get up to a P7,500 discount on Acerpure Cozy air circulators and Acerpure Cool air purifiers, Acerpure Clean vacuum cleaners, and Acerpure Beauty hair dryers.

“Acerpure will help create a welcoming and healthy space for family and friends as we open our homes for the holidays,” said Sue Ong Lim, managing director of Acer Philippines.

Only purchases made from Acerpure Authorized Resellers, Acer Concept Stores, and Acer Philippines Online Stores are qualified for the promo. The promotion runs until December 31, 2024.

For more information about the Acerpure Sparkling Holidays promo, follow Acer Philippines on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, or visit www.acer.com.(PR)