Give love this Christmas through a vending machine

THIS is no ordinary vending machine.

A red vending machine has popped up at the Level 3 of the Ayala Center Cebu in Cebu City on November 16, 2023, relatively looking no different than the other vending machines in the mall.

However, you can't buy food or water in this vending machine. This machine offers users to donate to causes that help uplift underprivileged Cebuano families and children.

The Light of the World Giving Machine was launched by the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter Day Saints in partnership with UNICEF, Caritas Cebu, and Feed the Children, among other foundations.

This is the second "giving-focused" machine put up this year with the first established at the Ayala Malls TriNoma in Quezon City last November 6, 2023.

Sister Camelle Johnson of the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints said they hope people, especially children, will enjoy donating in the machine as part of their Christmas tradition.