Give love this Christmas through a vending machine

THIS is no ordinary vending machine.
A red vending machine has popped up at the Level 3 of the Ayala Center Cebu in Cebu City on November 16, 2023, relatively looking no different than the other vending machines in the mall.
However, you can't buy food or water in this vending machine. This machine offers users to donate to causes that help uplift underprivileged Cebuano families and children.
The Light of the World Giving Machine was launched by the Church of Jesus Christ and the Latter Day Saints in partnership with UNICEF, Caritas Cebu, and Feed the Children, among other foundations.
This is the second "giving-focused" machine put up this year with the first established at the Ayala Malls TriNoma in Quezon City last November 6, 2023.
Sister Camelle Johnson of the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints said they hope people, especially children, will enjoy donating in the machine as part of their Christmas tradition.
People who wish to donate are in for a treat as the vending maching will release affordable product cards according to the cause the benefactor wishes to donate to.
This includes humanitarian causes, children's education, hygiene kits, school supplies, and others.
The machine also has QR codes for those who wish to pay through cashless means.
The UNICEF, Feed the Children, and Caritas Cebu said the donations will go far with their programs especially for the children. They are grateful for the Church's support of the Cebuano families.
All of the donations made in the machine will be 100 percent go to Cebuano beneficiaries through the three foundations.
Aside from product cards, benefactors may also collect Tabernacle Choir Stickers, which may be traded for special tickets for the choir’s concert in February 2024.
The Tabernacle Choir is an internationally recognized and award-winning choir, which will hold a concert in the Philippines next year.
For those who wish to donate at the World Giving Machine, they may find the machine at Ayala Center Cebu until January 2024.