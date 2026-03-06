Global leaders discover paradise at TAG Resort Coron during Asean Capital Market Forum

Where business meets leisure

By hosting the AseanCapital Market Forum in Coron, the Philippines highlighted its growing appeal as a Mice destination capable of combining productive business environments with world-class natural settings. Evening networking and informal discussions took place amidst tropical elegance and Filipino hospitality at TAG Resort, demonstrating how well-chosen destinations can inspire collaboration, reflection, and lasting connections.

Showcasing Coron as a Mice icon

For many delegates, the forum marked a first encounter with Coron’s unmatched charm. The event exemplified how destinations like TAG Resort Coron enable the Mice industry to thrive—merging modern conference facilities with the allure of untouched nature. Delegates left with strengthened regional partnerships and vivid memories of limestone cliffs, crystal lagoons, and serene island breezes.

“We envisioned TAG Resort Coron not just as a venue, but as a place where meaningful dialogue and meaningful experiences come together,” said Stephen Tagud Managing Director of TAG Resorts. “Our goal is to give every delegate more than productive sessions—we want them to leave inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds them, and to remember Coron as a place where business and paradise converge.”

In Coron, the Asean Capital Market Forum proved that MICE isn’t just about meetings—it’s about creating experiences where business and paradise converge. (PR)