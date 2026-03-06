Global leaders discover paradise at TAG Resort Coron during Asean Capital Market Forum

When regional financial leaders convened for this year’s Asean Capital Market Forum, the choice of venue elevated the experience beyond the boardroom. Hosted at TAG Resort Coron, the event showcased how the Philippines is emerging as a premier MICE destination—where world-class business gatherings meet breathtaking natural beauty.
As a hub for the Mice industry, TAG Resort Coron exemplifies the perfect balance between professional functionality and immersive leisure. Coron, in northern Palawan, is globally celebrated for its dramatic limestone cliffs, crystal-clear lagoons and vibrant marine life. Here, delegates experienced an environment where high-level discussions are complemented by inspirational surroundings—turning every meeting, incentive, and conference into a memorable event.
TAG Resort Coron offered a serene and sophisticated backdrop for formal sessions, while nearby natural wonders provided unforgettable post-session experiences. Delegates explored the panoramic vistas of Coron’s iconic karst formations, Kayangan Lake’s mirror-like waters, and Barracuda Lake’s unique thermocline and underwater rock formations. Malcapuya Island offered pristine white sands, and world-renowned dive sites revealed thriving coral ecosystems and historic shipwrecks—turning leisure activities into an extension of the forum experience.
By hosting the AseanCapital Market Forum in Coron, the Philippines highlighted its growing appeal as a Mice destination capable of combining productive business environments with world-class natural settings. Evening networking and informal discussions took place amidst tropical elegance and Filipino hospitality at TAG Resort, demonstrating how well-chosen destinations can inspire collaboration, reflection, and lasting connections.
For many delegates, the forum marked a first encounter with Coron’s unmatched charm. The event exemplified how destinations like TAG Resort Coron enable the Mice industry to thrive—merging modern conference facilities with the allure of untouched nature. Delegates left with strengthened regional partnerships and vivid memories of limestone cliffs, crystal lagoons, and serene island breezes.
“We envisioned TAG Resort Coron not just as a venue, but as a place where meaningful dialogue and meaningful experiences come together,” said Stephen Tagud Managing Director of TAG Resorts. “Our goal is to give every delegate more than productive sessions—we want them to leave inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds them, and to remember Coron as a place where business and paradise converge.”
In Coron, the Asean Capital Market Forum proved that MICE isn’t just about meetings—it’s about creating experiences where business and paradise converge. (PR)