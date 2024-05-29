Global Youth Summit inspires students and young leaders at SM City Cebu.

The Global Youth Summit made a remarkable impact at SM City Cebu during a gathering on May 28, 2024. at SM Cinema 7.

The summit brought together more than 300 dynamic young leaders and advocates for an inspiring day of dialogue, learning, and action.

The Global Youth Summit, held annually by SM Cares and the Global Peace Foundation (GPF), aims to inspire youth to become catalysts for change. This year, SM Cares and GPF will hold the GYS in 17 key locations nationwide, with each location representing one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.