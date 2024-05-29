Global Youth Summit inspires students and young leaders at SM City Cebu.

The Global Youth Summit made a remarkable impact at SM City Cebu during a gathering on May 28, 2024. at SM Cinema 7.
The summit brought together more than 300 dynamic young leaders and advocates for an inspiring day of dialogue, learning, and action.
The Global Youth Summit, held annually by SM Cares and the Global Peace Foundation (GPF), aims to inspire youth to become catalysts for change. This year, SM Cares and GPF will hold the GYS in 17 key locations nationwide, with each location representing one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Cebu's summit centered on topics on holistic approach to physical, mental, and emotional health, promoting a healthier lifestyle and overall well-being, as well as sustainable living among younger generations.
Royston Cabunag, program director for Children & Youth of SM Cares opened the program and emphasized the important role of the youth in shaping the future.
The speakers include Kier Aventurado, program director for Youth & Development at the Global Peace Foundation Philippines; Ingil Ra, regional president of Global Peace Foundation Asia Pacific; Dr. Sherryl Muli-Abellanosa, manager of Kauban Psychological Center; Engr. Dante Arcilla, Jr. from the Management Information Computer Services of the Cebu City government; Nina Marie Estenzo from The Philippine Earth Justice Center; and Dr. Christian Emmanuel Ponce Enriquez from Azpired Inc.
Beauty queens Zoe Cameron, Miss Cebu 2024, Stefanie Przewodnik, Ms. Mandaue 2024, and Mariel Bogert, Sinulog Festival Queen Sugbo Philippines, joined the panel discussion on the topic “Beauty with Purpose for Municipal Pride and Community Engagement.”
Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia also graced the occasion. He acknowledged the role of the youth in shaping their respective local government units.
The summit offered ample opportunities for networking, allowing young leaders to connect and collaborate. Every year, thousands of students and youth leaders from all over the country and even from overseas join the GYS to participate in numerous activities, seminars, and workshops designed to educate and empower them.
The event explores a wide range of topics including technology, sustainable development, health, education, economic growth, and public policy. (SPONSORED CONTENT)