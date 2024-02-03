Globe At Home goes after prepaid market with new offers.

Globe’s broadband service Globe At Home is rolling out innovative GFiber Prepaid offers for 2024, aiming to broaden its customer base and meet the evolving digital needs of Filipinos.

This is in line with Globe’s drive for digital inclusion, launching GFiber Prepaid in June last year to offer fast and reliable fiber connectivity to Filipinos without a lock-up period. Globe At Home aims to increase internet penetration in the Philippines, as 56.1 percent or just over half of Filipino households have access to the internet, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority released in 2023.

This year, Globe is enhancing its service delivery and offering innovative plans in a bid to positively impact the underserved market.

Here’s a rundown of what to look forward to with Globe GFiber Prepaid this year:

Easy GFiber Prepaid sign ups via GCash

GCash users can now easily sign up to GFiber Prepaid and get reloadable UNLI fiber internet. On the app, they will be prompted to tap a banner from Mega Deals that will lead them to the GFiber Prepaid signup. Signup on the website is easy. Just fill out the form, check if location is serviceable, and submit your application.

Customers can register their account, load GFiber Prepaid promos, and manage their account by downloading the GlobeOne app.

Unlimited entertainment

Embracing the digital lifestyle, Globe At Home is giving new GFiber Prepaid customers unlimited access to the world of entertainment via a free Blast TV subscription. This unlocks a vast selection of channels, movies, and series, ensuring that customers have access to top-notch digital content at their fingertips.

Additionally, the brand is extending an exclusive offer for Kdrama enthusiasts with a free 3-month premium voucher for VIU, providing unlimited access to popular Kdrama series. This offer is available to new customers who will avail of GFiber Prepaid from January 1 to March 31, 2024.

Affordable plans

Understanding the diverse needs of its customers, Globe At Home has come up with the prepaid offer GFiberSURF UNLI 9999 plan, offering a stable and affordable internet connection without the burden of long-term commitments or lockup. This plan is good for one year, best for customers in need of short or long-term leases or those seeking a secondary internet connection.

"As we start the new year, we’re excited to announce the rollout of our various offers and initiatives that are designed for the underserved market as part of our digital inclusion push. With these initiatives underway, we anticipate a year brimming with digital dynamism and robust community engagement,” said Raymond Policarpio, vice president of Globe At Home Broadband Business.

The brand remains committed to supporting the Philippines' journey towards digital transformation and empowering Filipinos to thrive in a digital world.