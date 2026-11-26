Globe has expressed support for the newly appointed Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Robert Joseph de Claro’s priorities to improve connectivity, accelerate infrastructure deployment, strengthen accountability in government digital projects, and reinforce cybersecurity. The company emphasized the importance of sustained collaboration between government and industry to deliver reliable digital services to more Filipinos.

De Claro has identified fast, affordable, and dependable internet, faster licensing for internet service providers, a comprehensive review of DICT projects, budgets and procurement, and stronger cybersecurity as among his immediate priorities. He has also called for closer monitoring of connectivity projects to ensure installed infrastructure is operational and delivers value to the public.

Globe said these priorities closely align with its own focus on strengthening network quality and ensuring that infrastructure investments translate into better customer experiences. In the first half of 2026, the company invested ₱26.3 billion in capital expenditures, with 91% directed to data-related initiatives. Globe has also deployed 878 new 5G sites and 80,052 fiber-to-the-home lines during the period.

These investments support continued improvements in network performance. In DICT’s August 2026 Telco Report Card, Globe recorded an overall score of 81.5 and an average download speed of 45.9 Mbps, reflecting progress in the quality of connectivity delivered to customers.

“Improving connectivity requires sustained investment and closer coordination between government and industry,” said Carl Cruz, President and CEO of Globe. “We welcome Secretary de Claro’s priorities and will continue strengthening our network, expanding access to underserved communities, and working with the government to deliver reliable connectivity that Filipinos can depend on.”

Globe is also supporting efforts to bring connectivity to areas where commercial deployment can be more challenging. Through its partnership with DICT, Globe completed connectivity activation across all 180 locations under the government’s connectivity initiative, including 52 previously unserved GIDAs brought online in July 2026. Earlier programs such as Bayanihan SIM have likewise brought mobile access and data to students, teachers, and families in remote communities.

Globe has also called for connectivity to be integrated into building plans from the outset, supporting the government's ongoing review of the National Building Code of the Philippines (NBCP). The company is advocating for telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber-ready facilities and in-building connectivity solutions, to be recognized as an essential component of building standards. Planning for these requirements early can help accelerate network deployment, avoid costly retrofitting, and ensure that new residential, commercial, and public developments are ready to support reliable connectivity from day one.

Beyond connectivity, Globe supports stronger cybersecurity measures to protect Filipinos from online fraud and other digital threats. The company continues to strengthen its network-level defenses, including systems that detect and block scam and spam messages, while working with government and industry partners to promote a safer digital environment.

“Better connectivity must go hand in hand with stronger safeguards and accountability,” Cruz added. “What matters is that infrastructure investments translate into services people can actually use, whether for education, livelihoods, business, or access to government services. Globe remains committed to working with DICT to make digital progress more accessible, reliable, and secure for Filipinos.”

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