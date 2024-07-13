Globe calls on customers to keep their SIM registration updated Edit feature available on SIM registration platform

Globe reminds its customers to remain compliant with the SIM Registration Act by keeping their data up to date in its online SIM registration platform in case some of their details have changed since they first registered their SIM.

The SIM Registration Act, enacted in December 2022, mandates the registration of all SIMs to enhance public safety and security by serving as a deterrent against SIM-aided criminal activity.

The law requires SIM users to register using correct and complete details, including the submission of a verifiable photo ID. Customers may easily update their registration details as needed:

● Change in residential address

● Change in last name after getting married or legally changing it.

● Updated valid government ID

"We understand that life circumstances may change, and it's essential for customers to reflect those changes in their SIM registration information," said Darius Delgado, Globe Vice President and Head of Consumer Mobile Business. "Our goal is to make the update process as convenient as possible, ensuring that they remain compliant with the law while minimizing any potential disruptions to their mobile services."

Globe encourages all its customers to take advantage of this easy edit option, launched in June last year, to remain compliant with the law. Globe also reminds customers to submit accurate details and a real photo ID as providing false information or failing to update SIM registration details could result in penalties under the law.

Each customer may update SIM Registration details for up to two times a year.

To update SIM registration details on the portal, customers can follow these simple steps:

● Log in to the Globe SIM registration portal.

● Navigate to the registration section and select the "Edit" option.

● Make the necessary changes to personal information, such as name, address, email, and profile photo.

● Save the updated information and ensure that the changes are correctly stored.

Globe is committed to maintaining a secure and reliable SIM registration system. The company continuously improves its systems to safeguard user data and maintain the integrity of its services.

Key security measures that Globe has initiated for SIM registration include advanced encryption protocols to secure data transmitted during the registration process, live photo capture technology to prevent the use of stock or pre-existing photos, and limited ID submission retries to prevent random or repeated attempts to register with fictitious documents.

By ensuring that all SIM registration details are up to date, Globe and its customers can work together to create a safer and more secure telecommunications environment in the country.

