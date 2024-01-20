Globe champions creativity through music and arts in Sinulog 2024, brings GMusic Fest to Cebu.

Globe is poised to transform Sinulog 2024 through music and the arts, offering a dynamic and enriching celebration for all attendees via its all-in-one digital platform, the GlobeOne app.

Crisela Magpayo-Cervantes, VP and Head of Media and Marketing Communications at Globe, highlights the company's dedication to making the event unforgettable.

"At Globe, we believe in celebrating diverse interests. We look forward to delighting visitors with activities that celebrate local culture and creativity. All they have to do to unlock these experiences is to download the GlobeOne app and they can enjoy the exciting and engaging events we prepared at Sinulog," she said.

Cebu’s Sinulog Festival, held annually in honor of the Sto. Niño is one of the biggest regional celebrations in the Philippines, drawing thousands of spectators.

To celebrate Filipino creativity and talent, Globe will bring GMusic Fest to Sinulog featuring The Itchyworms, BINI, Shoti, Mandaue Nights, and many more on January 21, 2024 at the Ayala Center Cebu Terraces.

GMusic Fest will be the culmination of Globe’s offerings for festival goers this year, which starts with Globe Passion City at the Activity Center of Ayala Center Cebu starting January 19. The creative hub, accessible by donating Globe Rewards points via the GlobeOne app, will offer visitors various activities such as communal mural painting at Art Mural Co-Lab, Drip Studio for figurine customization, and a Claw Machine gaming challenge.

In partnership with the We Are Ayala Business Club - Cebu (WAABC-Cebu), Globe Passion City will also offer booths from Ayala Group brands namely Ayala Center Cebu, BPI, Seda, Honda, Isuzu, Volkswagen, Kia, BYD and Healthway, and Globe Group brands such as GCash and KonsultaMD.