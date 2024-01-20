Globe, DENR honor environmental champions at 2023 Mga Kuwentong KLIMA-likasan Awards

Globe partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) for the second straight year to honor outstanding achievements of individuals, organizations, and local government units (LGUs) in environmental conservation, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and disaster risk reduction.

The “2023 Mga Kuwentong KLIMA-likasan Tungo sa Katatagan: A Climate and Disaster Resiliency Recognition Awards,” a joint initiative of Globe and the DENR Climate Change Service and Gender and Development Office, was held as part of the observance of the National Climate Change Consciousness Week to celebrate environmental stewardship and innovation.

The awards highlighted exceptional efforts to promote a sustainable lifestyle and net zero future. These initiatives, marked by strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and encourage sustainable resource use, played a key role in fostering awareness and inspiring collective responsibility.

"Recognizing the challenge posed by climate change globally, we understand the effort needed across all sectors to address it. Our individual winners and groups this year exemplify the level of diligence, innovative mindset and commitment it takes to make a real difference in what is perhaps the greatest challenge the world is facing right now,” said Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer at Globe.

“We are committed to continuing our collaboration with all relevant stakeholders to amplify our contributions to climate action. It's through these collective efforts that we can develop effective solutions and ensure the successful attainment of our shared goals for a sustainable future."

In the Individual category, the top spot went to Paul Lester Dellosa, who established CICCADA, a fashion brand advocating for a waste-free environment by using scrap materials to make new clothes and other items. Meanwhile, Nida Collado, farmer and community leader, won second place and the Gender Equality, Women’s Empowerment, and Climate Change Award for her leadership in forest protection in Palawan as part of the Macatumbalen Community-Based Forest and Coastal Management Association.

Perlito Cabautan, inventor and electronics technician, was presented with the Climate Technology for Resilience Award for his innovation called Nuvitron, an engine enhancement device that can potentially help reduce vehicle emissions.

The Group category was equally competitive. Sultan Kudarat State University claimed first place and the Climate Tech Award for its multifaceted climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction strategies, which include the deployment of technologies like automated weather stations, water quality monitoring systems, and geographic information systems (GIS).

In second place was the Hijo-MPA Seagrass Meadows of Trinity Project, which was recognized for its impactful conservation efforts of the marine protected area (MPA) in the Davao Gulf. On the other hand, the Compostela Elementary School - SPED Center received the Gender Award for its inclusive environmental programs involving a wide range of stakeholders.

The LGU category saw the City Government of Tagum winning first place and the Climate Tech Award for its innovative Reef Enhancement through Ecosystem Fortification (REEF) Project, which utilized GIS technology for conservation. The Provincial Government of Palawan placed second for its community-centered disaster risk reduction and management programs.

The Gender Award in this category went to the LGU of Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, for its comprehensive solid waste management program that integrates vermicomposting, recycling, and upcycling with significant women's involvement.

The panel of judges included Commissioner Rachel Herrera from the Climate Change Commission, Director Jose Harry Barber from the Department of National Defense-Office of Civil Defense, and Globe.

The ceremony not only honored the achievements of the awardees but also served as a reminder of the importance of collaboration in environmental conservation and climate action.

"As we celebrate these remarkable initiatives, we envision many more years of inspiring a sustainable movement for the well-being of future generations as there is still a lot of ground to cover, a lot of minds to enlighten, and a lot of innovative solutions to develop," said Director Elenida Basug of DENR Climate Change Service.

Globe acknowledges that effective climate action and environmental conservation demand involvement from all stakeholders. The company remains dedicated to fostering collective efforts such as KLIMA-likasan to encourage more people to make a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.