Globe lauds President Marcos’ commitment to improve PH connectivity.

Globe welcomes President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s vow to enhance connectivity in the country, including leveraging tower-sharing and initiating policy reforms for faster and more efficient network expansion.

In his State of the Nation Address Monday, Marcos promised to “harness the concept of common towers” and pave the way for “policy reforms and streamlined processes” – steps that Globe has been espousing in various fora to improve connectivity.

Digitalization, the President said, should also become the new standard in Philippine schools as a critical component of uplifting the country’s education system.

“Globe thanks the President for giving priority to enhancing the country’s connectivity infrastructure in his SONA. Our goals are well-aligned, and we look forward to our sustained collaboration with the government and other stakeholders to bring to fruition our parallel vision of a digitalized nation,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

He cited how Marcos’ SONA targets echo Globe’s initiatives, including optimizing the use of common towers to make network builds more capital-efficient.

Globe has also been pushing for policy reforms, including amendments to the outdated National Building Code to classify the internet as a basic necessity, remove lease fees for in-building solutions, and mandate the provision of space for telco infrastructure in buildings and real property developments.

The company has also been calling for the full and effective implementation of Executive Order No. 32, which streamlines the permitting process for telco infrastructure.

Globe’s initiatives to bring connectivity to Geographically Isolated and and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) also complements the government’s efforts to connect remote areas to the internet. To date, Globe’s network has reached over 500 GIDAs across the country.

Globe also provides affordable connectivity for Filipino homes, including GFiber Prepaid, which was rolled out in line with the company’s advocacy for digital inclusion. GFiber Prepaid provides fiber-fast connectivity with no monthly bills and no lock-up periods.

“The government can count on Globe to be its constant ally in advancing the country’s digitalization goals. We’re ready to work together on necessary policy reforms and collaborate more closely so that every Filipino experiences the life-changing benefits of reliable connectivity,” said Cu.

Globe is a member of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC), a platform where private sector leaders directly interface with the President to collaborate on projects and reforms that will advance economic growth and uplift Filipino lives.