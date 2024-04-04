Globe offers free roaming services to Filipinos in Taiwan following powerful quake

Globe is offering free connectivity support, including roaming call, text and data services, to Filipinos in Taiwan following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Wednesday morning.

To help them get in touch with loved ones or make emergency calls, Globe postpaid and prepaid customers and TM users currently using roaming services in Taiwan will get free 15 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, 15 texts to all networks, and 1GB data (whichever service is currently available) good for 7 days at no extra cost.

To avail of the free roaming service, Globe and TM customers only need to connect to Globe’s roaming partners ⁠Taiwan Mobile and Chunghwa Telecom. The free roaming service offer requires no registration and will be automatically provided to Globe users. A confirmation message will be sent to customers advising them that the free roaming offer is ready for use.

“Tens and thousands of Filipinos work and live in Taiwan, with thousands more going on a visit annually. We hope that through this immediate connectivity support, we can help our customers there contact their loved ones and cope in the aftermath of this temblor,” said Paula Rivera-Castillo, Head of Globe International Business.

To avail of free roaming services, Globe and TM customers in Taiwan can follow the following steps:

To make a call, dial “+” plus country code, area code and telephone number (ex. +63 773 101 212) or dial “+” plus country code and mobile number (ex. +63 917 123 4567).

To send a text, type “+” plus country code and mobile number (ex. +63 917 123 4567).

To use the free 1GB data allocation, turn on mobile data and data roaming and set the network connection to 3G or LTE. Postpaid customers are encouraged to only turn on their mobile data and data roaming once they have received the activation message.

The quake struck 18 kilometers of Taiwan’s Hualien City early morning Wednesday, the strongest in 25 years, according to news reports. It toppled buildings, leaving people trapped, and triggered landslides and tsunami warnings in Japan and the Philippines. At 10:33 a.m., the Philippines’ seismology agency canceled the warning.