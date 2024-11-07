Globe readies network, personnel for ‘Marce’

Globe has begun preparations for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Marce, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday and is forecast to make landfall in Northern Luzon.

This, as response efforts continue in areas hit by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Typhoon Leon– consecutive storms that left considerable damage across communities on their path.

Globe is closely monitoring the track of the new weather system, which is expected to intensify into a typhoon in the next two days.

Network facilities on Marce’s path are being prepared with generator sets and batteries in anticipation of possible commercial power outages. Technical and support crews, along with supplies and emergency equipment, have been prepositioned to ensure quick response if necessary.

Globe is also ready to provide connectivity support through Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging and Libreng WiFi stations in areas that may be severely affected.