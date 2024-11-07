Globe readies network, personnel for ‘Marce’

Globe has begun preparations for the potential impact of Tropical Storm Marce, which entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Monday and is forecast to make landfall in Northern Luzon.
This, as response efforts continue in areas hit by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine and Typhoon Leon– consecutive storms that left considerable damage across communities on their path.
Globe is closely monitoring the track of the new weather system, which is expected to intensify into a typhoon in the next two days.
Network facilities on Marce’s path are being prepared with generator sets and batteries in anticipation of possible commercial power outages. Technical and support crews, along with supplies and emergency equipment, have been prepositioned to ensure quick response if necessary.
Globe is also ready to provide connectivity support through Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging and Libreng WiFi stations in areas that may be severely affected.
Globe urges communities that may be affected by Marce to store food, water and medicine, prepare first aid kits, emergency light sources and batteries, and charge their mobile devices.
The public is also encouraged to get their weather updates only from legitimate sources and pay close attention to warnings sent via SMS. Globe provides free data access to the website of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).
For more information on Globe's disaster response operations, follow the latest #StaySafePH advisories.