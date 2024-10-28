Globe restores services in 98% of localities affected by outages

Globe has completed service restoration in 98 percent of areas that experienced network outages due to power failure wrought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

As of Sunday, October 27, 2024, Globe’s call, text and data services are 100% back up in a total 34 provinces:

Northern and Central Luzon:

Abra

Apayao

Bataan

Benguet

Bulacan

Cagayan

Ifugao

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

Isabela

Kalinga

La Union

Mountain Province

Nueva Ecija

Nueva Vizcaya

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Southern Luzon

Batangas

Camarines Norte

Cavite

Laguna

Marinduque

Masbate

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Quezon

Rizal

Romblon

Visayas

Biliran

Eastern Samar

Leyte

Northern Samar

Southern Leyte

Meanwhile, restoration efforts are close to completion in these provinces: