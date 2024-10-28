Globe restores services in 98% of localities affected by outages

Globe has completed service restoration in 98 percent of areas that experienced network outages due to power failure wrought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.
As of Sunday, October 27, 2024, Globe’s call, text and data services are 100% back up in a total 34 provinces:
Northern and Central Luzon:
Abra
Apayao
Bataan
Benguet
Bulacan
Cagayan
Ifugao
Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
Isabela
Kalinga
La Union
Mountain Province
Nueva Ecija
Nueva Vizcaya
Pampanga
Tarlac
Zambales
Southern Luzon
Batangas
Camarines Norte
Cavite
Laguna
Marinduque
Masbate
Occidental Mindoro
Oriental Mindoro
Quezon
Rizal
Romblon
Visayas
Biliran
Eastern Samar
Leyte
Northern Samar
Southern Leyte
Meanwhile, restoration efforts are close to completion in these provinces:
Albay
Camarines Sur
Catanduanes
Pangasinan
Sorsogon
Samar
“We’re happy to report that, as of today, we have restored services in the majority of provinces where our sites experienced downtime due to commercial power failure. Our personnel are doing their best to complete restoration work in a few remaining sites in provinces severely affected by the storm,”
said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.
Globe also established a Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charge site in Naga City on Sunday, as power has yet to be restored in the area. Globe earlier provided connectivity support in areas worst-hit by Kristine. Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charge sites were made available in the following areas until Saturday, before power was restored:
Globe continues to call on customers to support relief efforts by donating their Globe Rewards points via the GlobeOne app.
Globe continues to call on customers to support relief efforts by donating their Globe Rewards points via the GlobeOne app.