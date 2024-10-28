Feature

Globe restores services in 98% of localities affected by outages

Globe has completed service restoration in 98 percent of areas  that experienced network outages due to power failure wrought by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine. 

As of Sunday, October 27, 2024, Globe’s call, text and data services are 100% back up in a total 34 provinces: 

Northern and Central Luzon: 

  • Abra

  • Apayao

  • Bataan

  • Benguet

  • Bulacan

  • Cagayan

  • Ifugao

  • Ilocos Norte

  • Ilocos Sur

  • Isabela

  • Kalinga

  • La Union

  • Mountain Province

  • Nueva Ecija

  • Nueva Vizcaya

  • Pampanga

  • Tarlac

  • Zambales

Southern Luzon

  • Batangas

  • Camarines Norte

  • Cavite

  • Laguna

  • Marinduque

  • Masbate

  • Occidental Mindoro

  • Oriental Mindoro

  • Quezon

  • Rizal

  • Romblon

Visayas

  • Biliran

  • Eastern Samar

  • Leyte

  • Northern Samar

  • Southern Leyte

Meanwhile, restoration efforts are close to completion in these provinces: 

  • Albay

  • Camarines Sur

  • Catanduanes

  • Pangasinan

  • Sorsogon

  • Samar

“We’re happy to report that, as of today, we have restored services in the majority of provinces where our sites experienced downtime due to commercial power failure. Our personnel are doing their best to complete restoration work in a few remaining sites in provinces severely affected by the storm,”

said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer.

Globe also established a Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charge site in Naga City on Sunday, as power has yet to be restored in the area. Globe earlier provided connectivity support in areas worst-hit by Kristine. Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charge sites were made available in the following areas until Saturday, before power was restored: 

Globe continues to call on customers to support relief efforts by donating their Globe Rewards points via the GlobeOne app. 

To learn more about Globe’s disaster response and Globe Stores operations, follow GlobeICON on Facebook or visit the Globe website for the latest #StaySafePH advisories. (SPONSORED CONTENT)

