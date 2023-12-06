Globe’s network infrastructure stable, 100 percent operational following Hinatuan quake 

Globe’s network infrastructure and facilities in quake-hit areas in Mindanao did not sustain any damage due to the powerful temblor, with connectivity services stable across the region.

The 7.4-magnitude quake, which triggered a tsunami warning, was also felt in parts of Eastern Visayas and Mindanao, including Samar, Leyte, Negros, Cebu, the Davao Region, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Bukidnon, Saranggani, Maguindanao, and the Zamboanga Peninsula, according to Phivolcs.

Connectivity remains stable in affected areas, with contingency measures long in place, including generator sets and batteries, to ensure uninterrupted service.

“All Globe facilities in quake hit areas in Mindanao are 100 percent operational, and we did not encounter any major service interruption in the immediate aftermath. We know that connectivity is crucial especially during disasters that is why we continue to focus on our network resilience,” said Globe Group Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer, Yoly Crisanto.

“Our teams on the ground together with partner organizations are assisting affected communities with our suite of digital solutions and other interventions,” Crisanto added.