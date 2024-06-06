Go Back to School with the ASUS AND ROG COOL FOR SCHOOL PROMO, Bundles Worth up to PHP 41,900+!

Out with the old and in with the new AI-ready ASUS Zenbook premium productivity laptops. The ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8406), ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405), and ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED (UX5304MA) redefine multitasking with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Evo edition, and integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Whether finishing a paper or balancing a part-time job, these devices provide seamless AI experiences to simplify tasks. Featuring 3K ASUS Lumina OLED displays, slim designs, and comprehensive I/O ports, these Zenbooks are perfect for efficient work and study anywhere. Starting at PHP 63,995, buyers can enjoy up to PHP 15,000+ worth of bundles, including an ASUS 3-in1 Bag, ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100, JBL Flip 5 and ASUS Premium Care Package.

Dream big and finish bigger this school year with the ASUS Vivobook series. Designed for everyday use, these laptops offer extensive 15- and 16-inch displays, ultra-fast processors, complete I/O ports, and long-lasting battery life in a stylish design. Choose between the ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504) and the ASUS Vivobook 16 (X1605, M1605), perfect for transitioning from classes to extracurricular activities. Starting at PHP 29,995, buyers can receive up to PHP 9,500+ worth of bundles, including an ASUS 3-in-1 Bag, ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100, ASUS Tumbler/Mousepad, Share Treats E-voucher for National Bookstore, and ASUS Premium Care Package.

Cultivate content creation skills with the ASUS Creator series. The ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M6500) offer high performance in thin, light forms. The Zenbook Pro 14 OLED features a 13th Gen Intel Core processor, while the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED boasts an AMD Ryzen 5000 series Mobile Processor. Both laptops include ASUS Lumina OLED displays with 120 Hz refresh rates, powerful NVIDIA graphics, ASUS exclusive thermal technology, and dedicated creator tools. Starting at PHP 54,995, buyers can enjoy up to PHP 17,000+ worth of bundles, including an ASUS Router RT-AX57 Go, ASUS Marshmallow Mouse MD100, JBL Flip 5, and ASUS Premium Care Package.

All participating Zenbook and Vivobook laptops have a free lifetime Office Home & Student license and a free ASUS 4A Quality and Service Package out of the box and are available in ASUS Concept Stores and Multi-brand Shops nationwide. Visit https://ph.asus.click/asuszenbookvivobookcfs24 for a complete list of participating products.

Win grades and games with ROG & TUF gaming devices