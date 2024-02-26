Gogoro set to expand across PH following successful launch.

Gogoro Philippines, the innovative leader in electric mobility and battery-swapping technology, is set to expand operations across the country following its successful launch in December 2023.

"We are very bullish about the potential of our scooters in this market such that we’re looking at expanding geographically in the different parts of the country, and looking forward to a Visayas and Mindanao expansion for the balance of the year,” said Bernie Llamzon, President and CEO of Gogoro Philippines.

Gogoro Philippines has introduced two postpaid energy plans tailored to meet the diverse needs of its customers. Plan 799 offers a 300 ampere-hour allocation, translating to a range of up to 420 kilometers on a single charge. Meanwhile, Plan 999 provides an even larger 500 ampere-hour allocation, extending the range to 700 kilometers.

With a strong focus on technological advancement and customer satisfaction, Gogoro Philippines has received positive reviews since its introduction locally.

"So far, we’ve received very good acceptance and feedback from the customers that have initially availed of these high-end scooters," shared Llamzon.

Customers have lauded the intelligent and high-tech features present in Gogoro Smartscooters, which set them apart from traditional two-wheelers. The riding comfort and ease of charging have also been highlighted as key selling points, contributing to the brand's rapid growth in the market.

To support the increasing number of scooters on the road, Gogoro has installed Gogoro GoStations across key locations in Metro Manila These battery-swapping stations provide convenient and accessible charging solutions for Gogoro scooter users, ensuring uninterrupted and efficient commuting experiences.

It currently has six stations, including two in UP Town Center and White Plains Quezon City that recently went online. Others will be ready for service soon, including GoStations at Ayala Malls Feliz in Marikina, Paseo de Magallanes in Makati, and in multiple Sea Oil petrol stations along major routes.

Gogoro's commitment to sustainable urban mobility and cutting-edge technology positions it as a frontrunner in the electric scooter market, offering consumers an eco-friendly and innovative alternative for their commuting needs.

Gogoro Philippines represents a synergistic partnership between Globe's 917Ventures Inc., Ayala Corporation, and Taiwan's Gogoro. As the company's expansion initiatives gain momentum, Gogoro is poised to strengthen its foothold and influence within the country.

To learn more about Gogoro Philippines, please visit its official website or the Gogoro Experience Center on the second floor of Greenbelt 4, Ayala Center, Makati. You may also follow the official Gogoro Philippines accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for updates on its latest innovations and brand stories.