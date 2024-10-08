Golden Prince Hotel & Suites celebrates 18 years in the industry

The hotel is recognized for its sustainability initiatives, which have positively impacted both Golden Valley Hotel and Golden Prince Hotel & Suites. Over the years, these establishments have steadily grown, attracting loyal customers and business partners who share a commitment to excellence and sustainability.

A standout project is Q Farm Agri-Tech Ventures, an integrated farm located in Barangay Cambinocot, Cebu City. This farm specializes in growing local and organic vegetables, fruits, and other crops for the hotel’s buffets and restaurant outlets. Additionally, it has inspired Cebu City’s first-ever Hotel Rooftop Hydroponics Facility at Golden Prince’s top floor, producing fresh lettuce. This initiative has gained attention from both government and private sectors interested in sustainable urban farming.