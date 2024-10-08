Golden Prince Hotel & Suites celebrates 18 years in the industry

Golden Prince Hotel & Suites recently celebrated 18 years of exceptional hospitality and service to Cebuanos on September 27, 2024, with a special event. What began as a vision to provide Cebu with the “Cebuano Royalty Experience” has transformed into a sustainable and thriving hotel infrastructure. The event, themed “Halcyon,” reflects the hotel's journey from a modest establishment to one of Cebu's leading hospitality venues.
The hotel is recognized for its sustainability initiatives, which have positively impacted both Golden Valley Hotel and Golden Prince Hotel & Suites. Over the years, these establishments have steadily grown, attracting loyal customers and business partners who share a commitment to excellence and sustainability.
A standout project is Q Farm Agri-Tech Ventures, an integrated farm located in Barangay Cambinocot, Cebu City. This farm specializes in growing local and organic vegetables, fruits, and other crops for the hotel’s buffets and restaurant outlets. Additionally, it has inspired Cebu City’s first-ever Hotel Rooftop Hydroponics Facility at Golden Prince’s top floor, producing fresh lettuce. This initiative has gained attention from both government and private sectors interested in sustainable urban farming.
In alignment with its mission to promote Filipino delicacies and support Cebuano farmers, the hotel also distributes locally grown cacao from the Philippine Chocolate Company. This cacao is harvested and processed into sikwate and various chocolate products served at the hotel.Furthering its commitment to sustainability, Golden Prince Hotel & Suites leads the Golden Resource Academy for Career Enhancement (GRACE), the first industry-led initiative aimed at bridging the academic-industry gap in hospitality and tourism. Politicians have recognized GRACE as a “seamless learning environment” that immerses trainees in real-world hospitality settings post-classroom training.
Staying true to its values of excellence, the hotel has revamped its Q Cafe into a chic and modern dining space. Guests are welcomed by a warm ambiance and can indulge in a delectable array of signature dishes and desserts. The stylish transformation of Q Cafe enhances the exceptional dining experience that complements the hotel's commitment to quality.
As Golden Prince Hotel & Suites celebrates 18 years of excellence, its evolution from humble beginnings to a premier hospitality provider in Cebu underscores a profound commitment to service, sustainability, and community engagement. Initiatives like Q Farm Agri-Tech and the Golden Resource Academy enrich guest experiences while contributing positively to the local environment, continuing to embody its "Cebuano Royalty Experience" as it shapes the future of sustainable hospitality.