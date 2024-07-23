Golden Topper breaks ground on El Sol Condominium in Mactan

In addition to the concert, there were exciting giveaways and a lucky draw for the clients, making the event a truly unforgettable experience.

Golden Topper’s commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of El Sol, from its thoughtful design to its prime location. The company’s vision of better cities and better lives drives its mission to deliver top-notch developments that cater to the evolving needs of the Filipinos.

For more information about El Sol and other Golden Topper projects, please contact them at (0915) 814 2210 or visit their social media pages: Facebook: Golden Topper Official; Instagram: @goldentopperofficial; TikTok: @goldentopperofficial.

Clients are also welcome to visit the El Sol showroom and model unit at El Sol Showroom, Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City or the City Clou Showroom at 038 Gorordo Ave, Cebu City, Cebu. (PR)