Golden Topper breaks ground on El Sol Condominium in Mactan

Golden Topper, a fast-emerging real estate developer committed to creating better cities and better lives for Filipinos, proudly announced the groundbreaking ceremony of El Sol, one of its pre-selling condominium developments in Seagrove, Punta Engaño. The event, spearheaded by Golden Topper’s President and Chief executive officer Allan L. Crisologo, marked the official commencement of construction for this landmark project.
Nestled in the heart of Mactan’s famous resort strip, El Sol promises a fresh and vibrant way of living, offering residents easy access to the pristine beaches and luxurious lifestyle of Lapu-Lapu City. The strategic location of El Sol ensures that future residents will enjoy unparalleled convenience and natural beauty, making it an ideal investment for both homebuyers and investors seeking a slice of paradise.
To make the groundbreaking event even more memorable, Golden Topper hosted an exclusive concert event for its respective clients. This special treat, spearheaded by Allan Crisologo, president and chief executive officer, Group of Companies, and Celeste Chua, assistant vice president of Sales and Marketing, featured the Philippines' Premier Crooner, Richard Poon. The concert was held at the prestigious Shangri-La Mactan Cebu. This marked the first time a renowned nationwide celebrity graced a Golden Topper client event.
In addition to the concert, there were exciting giveaways and a lucky draw for the clients, making the event a truly unforgettable experience.
Golden Topper’s commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of El Sol, from its thoughtful design to its prime location. The company’s vision of better cities and better lives drives its mission to deliver top-notch developments that cater to the evolving needs of the Filipinos.
For more information about El Sol and other Golden Topper projects, please contact them at (0915) 814 2210 or visit their social media pages: Facebook: Golden Topper Official; Instagram: @goldentopperofficial; TikTok: @goldentopperofficial.
Clients are also welcome to visit the El Sol showroom and model unit at El Sol Showroom, Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City or the City Clou Showroom at 038 Gorordo Ave, Cebu City, Cebu. (PR)