Grandmother gains electricity after 70 years with help from AboitizPower and Visayan Electric

For 73-year-old Lucia Silverado, home electrification has brought profound changes to her life, which is dedicated to the care of her young grandchildren.
Residing in Barangay Cantao-an, Lucia supports her son, who works in the city, by looking after his kids— one of whom has special needs.
Thanks to Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), through its distribution utility Visayan Electric Company (Visayan Electric), Lucia’s home is now energized, significantly improving their daily lives and overall well-being. One of the most important additions to their household was a ceiling fan, which keeps the house cool, especially during the hottest parts of the day. Lucia and her grandkids can now nap inside comfortably, no longer having to endure the scorching heat.
The cool breeze from the ceiling fan also helps her disabled grandson stay comfortable, which is crucial for his health. Overheating can be dangerous for individuals with compromised health and even the elderly, making this simple appliance a vital addition to their home, particularly in reducing the risk of heat-related illnesses.
The installation of electric lights has also transformed their evenings. With a bright and steady light source, Lucia can now easily watch over her grandson at night. This has reduced her stress and worry, as she can better monitor his condition and attend to his needs without struggling in the dim light of candles or lamps.
“Akong apo, usahay mo kurog ug mo gahi [iyang lawas]. Karon, nalipay ko kay hayag na ig tabang namo. Makita na namo iyang kahimtang, kung luspad ba o nakaginhawa pa ba,” Lucia said.
(My grandson sometimes has seizures and becomes stiff. Now, I am happy because we have light to help us. We can see his condition, whether he is pale or breathing well.)
Overall, electricity improved the family’s physical comfort and quality of life. Lucia's son, knowing his family is safer and more comfortable at home, can now focus better on his work in the city. This peace of mind allows him to be more productive, which in turn helps him provide better for his family.
Lucia is deeply grateful to AboitizPower and Visayan Electric for bringing electricity to their home. Visayan Electric is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.
Lucia said, “Dako kaayo mig kalipay nga na taoran na mi ug kuryente, nagpasalamat sad mi sa Ginoo, sa Aboitiz, sa Visayan Electric, ug sa among barangay.”
("We are very happy to have electricity now, and we thank God, AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, and our barangay.")
This electrification was made possible through the Sitio Electrification Program (SEP), a national government project that connects remote areas like Barangay Cantao-an to electrical grids. This program aims to improve economic development and reduce poverty by bringing electricity to every part of the Philippines.