Grandmother gains electricity after 70 years with help from AboitizPower and Visayan Electric

The installation of electric lights has also transformed their evenings. With a bright and steady light source, Lucia can now easily watch over her grandson at night. This has reduced her stress and worry, as she can better monitor his condition and attend to his needs without struggling in the dim light of candles or lamps.

“Akong apo, usahay mo kurog ug mo gahi [iyang lawas]. Karon, nalipay ko kay hayag na ig tabang namo. Makita na namo iyang kahimtang, kung luspad ba o nakaginhawa pa ba,” Lucia said.

(My grandson sometimes has seizures and becomes stiff. Now, I am happy because we have light to help us. We can see his condition, whether he is pale or breathing well.)

Overall, electricity improved the family’s physical comfort and quality of life. Lucia's son, knowing his family is safer and more comfortable at home, can now focus better on his work in the city. This peace of mind allows him to be more productive, which in turn helps him provide better for his family.

Lucia is deeply grateful to AboitizPower and Visayan Electric for bringing electricity to their home. Visayan Electric is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.

Lucia said, “Dako kaayo mig kalipay nga na taoran na mi ug kuryente, nagpasalamat sad mi sa Ginoo, sa Aboitiz, sa Visayan Electric, ug sa among barangay.”

("We are very happy to have electricity now, and we thank God, AboitizPower, Visayan Electric, and our barangay.")