Greenheat Corporation to install 99KWp solar PV system at Lite Port Center

In a significant move towards sustainable energy, Lite Properties Corporation has partnered with the Greenheat Corporation of Manila to install a cutting-edge 99KWp Grid-tied, Roof-Mounted Solar PV System at Lite Port Center Strip Mall on Gallares Street, Poblacion II, Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The contract signing, which took place at Lite Ferries Corporate Building in Tejero, Cebu City on October 20, 2023, was a momentous occasion attended by key representatives. Lucio Lim, Jr., president of Lite Properties Corporation, joined forces with Glenn Paul O. Tong of Greenheat Corporation, accompanied by Rochelle Brigitte Abutazil, officer-in-charge of Lite Properties Corporation.

The Greenheat Corporation was also represented by Juancho Victor Durian, business developer of Greenheat Corporation, Engr. Antonio Mataya Jr., sales engineer of Greenheat Corporation and Rey Cristobal, the sales manager of Greenheat Corporation.

The collaboration signifies a commitment to clean and sustainable energy practices of Lite Properties Corporation, positioning Lite Port Center Mall as a beacon of environmental responsibility in Tagbilaran City.

The 99KWp Solar PV System is expected to significantly contribute to Lite Port Center’s energy needs, reducing its carbon footprint and setting an example for other businesses in the region.

Among the witnesses to this historic agreement were Johnrick Gregorio, property manager, Engr. Rex Dominic Tero, and Engr. Bummy Jane Jumangit, underscoring the community-wide support for this eco-friendly initiative.

Lite Properties Corporation and Greenheat Corporation’s collaboration marks a crucial step towards a greener future, demonstrating that businesses can thrive while actively participating in the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

Lite Properties Corporation owns and manages Lite Port Center strip mall and is a subsidiary of Lite Shipping Corporation. (SPONSORED CONTENT)