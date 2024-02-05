Grind PH opens at JPark Island Resort

Grind PH, the hub for top action sports and lifestyle brands such as Quiksilver, Roxy, Billabong, Birkenstock, and Beach Hut, is thrilled to unveil the inauguration of its latest store within Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark in Mactan, Cebu.
This significant expansion marks a stride for Grind PH, solidifying its commitment to introducing unmatched experiences through its iconic brands in one of the premier resort destinations in the Philippines.
Grind Philippines, known for curating a selection of cutting-edge brands that resonate with the dynamic spirit of action sports and lifestyle enthusiasts, celebrates the opening of this new store as an exciting chapter in its growth trajectory.
About Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark: “JPark Island Resort and Waterpark, Cebu, is a 5-star family destination where the elusive mix of fun and luxury is made possible.”
In essence, Grind PH's strategic presence within Jpark Cebu enhances the overall appeal of the premier waterpark, inviting patrons to explore the perfect synergy of adrenaline-fueled sports and cutting-edge lifestyle products.
As visitors catch a wave at Jpark Cebu, they'll come to realize that the allure of summer never ends at this premier waterpark destination.
Grind PH continues to be at the forefront of delivering excitement and style to its growing community of enthusiasts, making waves in the Philippine retail landscape.