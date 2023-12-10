Guild of Runners opens in Escario, Cebu City
A NEW fitness studio has opened in the heart of Cebu City.
The Guild of Runners, located at N. Escario Street, Cebu City, offering one-hour coach-guided sessions for all their classes.
Half of the session trains one in a track-and-field and on the treadmill, while the other half is a whole body workout for strengthening and conditioning.
Guild of Runners is the only fitness studio in Cebu that provides heart rate monitoring throughout the session using a mobile application that connects through a wrist or chest strap worn by the trainee.
This helps estimate exercise intensity to guide trainees when to push hard or slow down.
Led by a Licensed Physical Therapist and a Certified USA Track and Field Coach, the Guild caters to people from all walks of life to improve their overall fitness.
This includes posture, coordination, balance, weight loss management, cardiovascular endurance, and musculoskeletal strength for a healthier lifestyle. The trainings are done through running-based workouts.
The guild also specializes in runners/athletes with goals to run a competitive 5k, 10k, 21k, marathon, ultramarathon and triathlons.
Want to see how they do it? Drop by on any of their classes for a free trial! Check out their Facebook page (https://web.facebook.com/guildofrunners) for more details. (SPONSORED CONTENT)