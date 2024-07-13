Harrington Place redefines modern lifestyles with its new model homes.

All-new features

Top MSY World executives came onstage to share the company’s latest milestones. HPP's Construction Head, Ms. Irene Pilapil, mentioned that the entire HPP community will be built with equally distributed solar-powered street lights.

In addition, HPP will be powered by an underground electrical system, enabling a refreshing neighborhood without visible wires. The system also comes with many safety and environmental advantages for all future HPP homeowners.

Heartfelt tribute

Highlighting the event was a heartfelt tribute to Dame Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung, who, alongside her visionary businessman husband, Mr. Carlos Yeung, represents the formidable foundations of the company.

The tribute noted her kindness and unwavering decades-long commitment to MSY Foundation and Operation Smile Philippines. Operation Smile has assisted thousands of children with cleft deformities, transforming their lives.

Model homes unveiling

The evening was filled with world-class entertainment from musical performers The Dreamcatchers, Cebu’s top dancesport pairs, and violinist JJB Gacang.

Everything built up to the evening’s highlight as the Yeung family, special guests, and leading executives from MSY World came forward to unveil the newest innovations in modern housing by Harrington Place.

The four new HPP model units were revealed in a spectacular ceremony with exhilarating fireworks. Each model home features design choices that suit the needs of today’s growing market of home investors. Three of the four model HPP homes came with fully curated and furnished interiors, allowing guests, Cebu media personalities, and Cebu’s top realtors a glimpse of the new attainable lifestyle promised by Harrington Place.

More to watch for

Strategically located near key transport points and amenities, HPP offers unparalleled convenience and accessibility, enhancing its appeal and long-term real estate value.