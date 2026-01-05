Hatchit Solutions marks 10 years, charts next chapter

The company embraced a philosophy that remains at its core today: success is not just about delivering a feature but solving a client’s problem. This approach guided product design, workflow mapping, and the accessibility of technology for organizations at various stages of digitalization.

In its early years, Hatchit invested heavily in learning and capability building. The team spent long hours refining its product architecture, developing technical depth, and absorbing the operational needs of its clients. These efforts strengthened the company’s culture and defined the type of engineering discipline that allowed Hatchit to deliver practical and reliable enterprise systems consistently.

Milestones that defined the journey

Over the past decade, Hatchit has developed a portfolio of products shaped by real industry needs. Between 2016 and 2018, the company introduced early versions of its Content Management System, Business Management Systems for inventory and accounting, and Hatchit Payroll. These were followed in 2019 by Hatchit’s Property Management System for condominiums and hotels.

Innovation accelerated, with rapid product development leading to the launch of Order.ly webstores in 2020, Digits BMS in 2021, Order.ly Office in 2022, and Surge Payroll in 2023. By 2025, the company’s priority products included Billbird for billing and payments, Digits ERP, which evolved from its earlier business management system, and SurgeHR, its comprehensive human resources suite.

Community building and talent development

While technology remains the company’s core, Hatchit has also made significant contributions to talent development and the Cebu tech community. After earning early recognition at the UnionBank Hackathon in 2016, the company began mentoring future innovators by 2017.

This commitment took form through the Hatchit Internships program launched in 2019, which has grown into the company’s primary source of new talent. Over 90 percent of Hatchit’s team began as interns from partner universities, gaining practical project experience, close mentorship, and early exposure to real engineering work.

University partnerships have also created a strong knowledge exchange. Hatchit continues to support the academe through technical consultations, curriculum discussions, talks, and participation in school events, helping connect academic learning with industry practice. Moving forward, collaboration across sectors will remain central to Hatchit’s identity and to developing the next generation of Filipino tech talent.