Hatchit Solutions marks 10 years, charts next chapter

Hatchit Solutions, the Cebu-based technology firm known for building purposeful, impact-driven systems, marks its 10th anniversary. This milestone captures a decade of disciplined growth, ingenuity, and a steadfast commitment to helping organizations embrace digital transformation with clarity and confidence.
From its founding in 2016 as a small, determined team focused on impactful technology, Hatchit has grown into a trusted partner for companies across the Philippines. Its journey reflects intentional scaling, careful stewardship of resources, and a culture shaped more by resilience than by external advantages. Each year, the company strengthened its foundational principles and evolved into a technology firm with enterprise deployments across thousands of locations and hundreds of businesses locally and abroad.
Founded by Charles Yu, Hatchit Solutions emerged from a simple but powerful premise: entrepreneurs grow faster when the right systems take care of the operational weight. Yu brought together a core team of friends and former colleagues to create enterprise-grade tools that allowed business owners to focus on strategy, sales, and brand expansion.
The company embraced a philosophy that remains at its core today: success is not just about delivering a feature but solving a client’s problem. This approach guided product design, workflow mapping, and the accessibility of technology for organizations at various stages of digitalization.
In its early years, Hatchit invested heavily in learning and capability building. The team spent long hours refining its product architecture, developing technical depth, and absorbing the operational needs of its clients. These efforts strengthened the company’s culture and defined the type of engineering discipline that allowed Hatchit to deliver practical and reliable enterprise systems consistently.
Over the past decade, Hatchit has developed a portfolio of products shaped by real industry needs. Between 2016 and 2018, the company introduced early versions of its Content Management System, Business Management Systems for inventory and accounting, and Hatchit Payroll. These were followed in 2019 by Hatchit’s Property Management System for condominiums and hotels.
Innovation accelerated, with rapid product development leading to the launch of Order.ly webstores in 2020, Digits BMS in 2021, Order.ly Office in 2022, and Surge Payroll in 2023. By 2025, the company’s priority products included Billbird for billing and payments, Digits ERP, which evolved from its earlier business management system, and SurgeHR, its comprehensive human resources suite.
While technology remains the company’s core, Hatchit has also made significant contributions to talent development and the Cebu tech community. After earning early recognition at the UnionBank Hackathon in 2016, the company began mentoring future innovators by 2017.
This commitment took form through the Hatchit Internships program launched in 2019, which has grown into the company’s primary source of new talent. Over 90 percent of Hatchit’s team began as interns from partner universities, gaining practical project experience, close mentorship, and early exposure to real engineering work.
University partnerships have also created a strong knowledge exchange. Hatchit continues to support the academe through technical consultations, curriculum discussions, talks, and participation in school events, helping connect academic learning with industry practice. Moving forward, collaboration across sectors will remain central to Hatchit’s identity and to developing the next generation of Filipino tech talent.
The company’s internal growth reflects a similar trajectory. Hatchit secured its first headquarters in 2019 and advanced its e-commerce capabilities in 2020 to support business continuity. These tools enabled merchants to keep selling, accepting payments, and fulfilling orders even while their physical locations were temporarily closed.
By 2021, the team had delivered more than 100 projects across various industries, strengthening its role as a dependable technology partner. In 2022, the company adopted a hybrid work model to support a growing team of full-time talent, and in 2024, its systems reached nationwide scale, supporting millions of customer transactions.
In 2025, the development of a new Hatchit office in Cebu Business Park marked the start of a new chapter, signaling readiness for the next decade of growth and broader industry impact.
Reaching its 10th year is a time for gratitude, reflection, and a renewed sense of purpose for the decade ahead. Founder and CEO Charles Yu described the milestone as both humbling and deeply meaningful. “We are honored and grateful to celebrate Hatchit Solutions at 10 years. We recognize God’s guidance throughout our journey, yet it is the talent, grit, and unwavering commitment of our people that have built this company. Every engineer, manager, and partner has poured countless hours and ideas into shaping what Hatchit is today,” he said.
Yu added that the excitement now turns to the next generation of digital products and the continued development of Hatchit as a strategic technology hub for organizations advancing their digital transformation. “With the same discipline and collective brilliance that brought us here, we look forward to shaping the next decade together.”
Looking ahead, Hatchit is strengthening two complementary paths. The first centers on refining and expanding its portfolio of enterprise-ready AI-embedded SaaS platforms and systems that can be white-labeled by businesses and organizations. The second focuses on enhancing its role as a strategic technology partner for organizations that require outsourced engineering and long-term technical collaboration.
These efforts are supported by ongoing learning in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. According to Yu, the company approaches new technologies with the same discipline that shaped its early years. For Hatchit, the goal is not early adoption for its own sake, but rather purposeful application that yields measurable results for clients.
As part of its long-term strategy, the company aims to deepen its presence across the Philippines and gradually expand into Southeast Asia. This direction builds on 10 years of developing systems that prioritize problem-solving over feature stacking and value real business impact over novelty.
Hatchit enters its second decade with renewed purpose and a strengthened sense of identity. A year-long anniversary initiative will introduce new products, broaden community partnerships, and showcase the next wave of digital solutions shaped by the company’s accumulated experience.
Readers may learn more about Hatchit Solutions and its upcoming initiatives at https://www.hatchitsolutions.com/.