Here today, gone next month? Not with Bravecto® Plus!

Why Bravecto® Plus is here to stay

Other brands may promise relief, but all too often, they require monthly reapplications—leaving gaps in protection and putting cats at risk. With Bravecto® Plus, you no longer need to worry about missed doses or any gaps.

It is formulated with fluralaner and moxidectin that fight against internal and external parasites providing 12 weeks of protection. Every single dose offers longer duration of efficacy which keeps parasites from multiplying in the environment in one topical solution.

A single dosage means:

12 weeks of protection against fleas, ticks, mites, and worms

Easy, convenient spot-on application that dries quickly

Less frequent doses, less stress for your feline friends

Suitable for cats aged 9 weeks or older; weighing 1.2kg or more

The time is now

Parasites pose serious health risks all the time — a great inconvenience to furbabies and furparents like you. That’s why choosing Bravecto® Plus means choosing unmatched protection—longer-lasting and pet-approved so you can focus on playtime, not downtime.

Time is of the essence. So, why settle for protection that does not last long? With Bravecto® Plus, pet protection is not here today and gone next month — it lasts even longer.

Now available in any vet clinics and pet supply stores with veterinary services. Ask your vet about Bravecto® Plus today! To learn more, visit www.bravecto.ph. (PR)