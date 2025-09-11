Here today, gone next month? Not with Bravecto® Plus!

Pet protections come and go. The bad news: parasites are always on the move. The good news: you can stop them from coming back with the 12-week protection from the pioneer in longer protection. Keep your feline friends safe from fleas, ticks, mites, and worms with Bravecto® Plus.
Bravecto® Plus is the game-changing solution in longer-lasting parasite prevention for cats. Unlike others that fade in just a few weeks, Bravecto® Plus provides 12 weeks of continuous defense against fleas, ticks, mites, and worms—three times longer than other monthly options.
Other brands may promise relief, but all too often, they require monthly reapplications—leaving gaps in protection and putting cats at risk. With Bravecto® Plus, you no longer need to worry about missed doses or any gaps.
It is formulated with fluralaner and moxidectin that fight against internal and external parasites providing 12 weeks of protection. Every single dose offers longer duration of efficacy which keeps parasites from multiplying in the environment in one topical solution.
12 weeks of protection against fleas, ticks, mites, and worms
Easy, convenient spot-on application that dries quickly
Less frequent doses, less stress for your feline friends
Suitable for cats aged 9 weeks or older; weighing 1.2kg or more
Parasites pose serious health risks all the time — a great inconvenience to furbabies and furparents like you. That’s why choosing Bravecto® Plus means choosing unmatched protection—longer-lasting and pet-approved so you can focus on playtime, not downtime.
Time is of the essence. So, why settle for protection that does not last long? With Bravecto® Plus, pet protection is not here today and gone next month — it lasts even longer.
Now available in any vet clinics and pet supply stores with veterinary services. Ask your vet about Bravecto® Plus today! To learn more, visit www.bravecto.ph. (PR)