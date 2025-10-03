Historic bitcoin wallet springs back to life after 11 Years

A dormant wallet moved 1,000 BTC after more than eleven years of inactivity, once again drawing attention to historical reserves and migrations to SegWit addresses.
Several wallets dating back to 2015 also activated during the same hours, confirming a clearly defined technical pattern. In this context, monitoring migrations from legacy addresses to more efficient formats once again become the focus of on-chain analysis.
According to data compiled by Glassnode, over 3,000 BTC were reactivated from the so-called "ancient supply" in 2023. Observed data suggests that these movements most often correspond to technical reallocations (consolidation or migration to modern formats) rather than immediate sales.
Industry analysts and reports, such as the one reported by Fortune, emphasize that historical wallets may contain aggregate amounts exceeding $1.2 billion, making on-chain monitoring essential.
According to btcparser.com, the inactive address made two transactions close in time since January 23, 2014: the first spend was 99 BTC, followed by a transfer of 901 BTC, completely depleting the balance.
Coins originally stored in legacy P2PKH addresses (those beginning with "1") were moved to new P2WPKH (SegWit) addresses, a format that reduces fees and improves transaction efficiency.
At the time of the initial activity, the average Bitcoin price was approximately $822 per unit, so the entire 1,000 BTC block would have a historical estimated value of approximately $822,000 (the value is rounded and calculated based on the average for the period).
It should be noted that the move itself does not imply a sale, but rather indicates a technical relocation in accordance with current standards.
This is not an isolated incident. Among the blocks provided by Blockstream, specifically between block and block , a total of 81.67 BTC was spent from five addresses created in 2015. Most transactions were approximately 15 BTC each, with the exception of one, which involved 21.67 BTC.
Also observed in this case is a shift from legacy P2PKH addresses to P2WPKH addresses, suggesting consolidation or upgrades to storage infrastructure. In fact, the recurrence of this pattern indicates a shift toward more efficient operational practices.