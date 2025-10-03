Historic bitcoin wallet springs back to life after 11 Years

A dormant wallet moved 1,000 BTC after more than eleven years of inactivity, once again drawing attention to historical reserves and migrations to SegWit addresses.

Several wallets dating back to 2015 also activated during the same hours, confirming a clearly defined technical pattern. In this context, monitoring migrations from legacy addresses to more efficient formats once again become the focus of on-chain analysis.

According to data compiled by Glassnode, over 3,000 BTC were reactivated from the so-called "ancient supply" in 2023. Observed data suggests that these movements most often correspond to technical reallocations (consolidation or migration to modern formats) rather than immediate sales.

Industry analysts and reports, such as the one reported by Fortune, emphasize that historical wallets may contain aggregate amounts exceeding $1.2 billion, making on-chain monitoring essential.

1,000 BTC are Moving From a 2014 Address