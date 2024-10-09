Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2024 Grand Coronation.

Witness the crowning of the next Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2024 queens in the prestigious Grand Coronation on October 13, 2024, at the SM City North Edsa Sky Dome. Make sure you're there to witness this spectacular event!

Get your tickets now at https://www.smtickets.com/events/view/13797 or SM Tickets outlets!

𝐆𝐨𝐰𝐧: Manny Halasan 𝐏𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐨: Mark Caceres 𝐇𝐌𝐔: Team Liza Querubin Make-up Artistry

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:• KAYA Korean BBQ Cebu• Don Macchiatos by Madam Bethel Jae San Juan and Sir Ariel Alegado• Innocentrix Philippines

𝐂𝐨-𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:• The Syjueco Aesthetics, OPC, by Doctor Edmund Syjueco, MD, FPAAS• Serene Oasis Resort- Oslob Cebu

𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬:• Yeonwha Korean BBQ• Don Lemon Philippines• JM Pageantry Innovationsons• MAYE Aesthetic Clinic and Beauty Lounge• Brittany Corporation

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫:• Acacia Hotel Manila• Hydro Super Club• Lub d Makati• Victoria Sports Club

𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬:• Botong’s• Mango Tree Manila• Wave Bar & Restaurant

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫: BRAGAIS SHOES by Jose Joaquin Bragais

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐫: Gold Crafts

𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐰𝐢𝐦𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐫: DR SWIM by Domz Ramos𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫: Innocentrix Philippines Online Voting and Electronic Judging System

𝐻𝑖𝑦𝑎𝑠 𝑛𝑔 𝑃𝑖𝑙𝑖𝑝𝑖𝑛𝑎𝑠 𝑁𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛𝑎𝑙 𝐷𝑖𝑟𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑜𝑟𝑠

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫-𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: Mharck Kenjie Dela Cruz

𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: Roy Erwin Tizon

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫: Bryan Navales Tarosa

𝐎𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐟 𝐇𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐬 𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐬: Chairman Mike Sordilla

