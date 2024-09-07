Feature

HIYAS NG PILIPINAS 2024 - OFFICIAL CANDIDATES

Published on

VOTING is now open for Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2024, powered by Innocentrix, the IT Center of the Philippines and the official provider of our digital e-tabulation system.

To vote, visit www.hiyasngpilipinas.com.

The candidate with the highest votes will automatically advance to the semi-final round, with their voting score comprising 15% of their total preliminary score.

Voting ends on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 12 PM.

Presenters: • KAYA Korean BBQ Cebu by Madam Marie Maria Maye • Don Macchiatos by Madam Bethel Jae San Juan and Sir Ariel Alegado • Innocentrix Philippines

Co-Presenters: • Syjueco Aesthetics by Doctor Edmund Syjueco, MD, FPAAS • Serene Oasis Resort - Oslob Cebu

Participating Sponsors: • Yeon Wha • Don Lemon Philippines • JM Pageantry Innovations

Crown and Jewelry by: Gold Crafts

Online Voting and Tabulation Judging System Partner: Innocentrix Philippines Online Voting and Electronic Judging System

Official Swimwear: DR Swim by Domz Ramos

Photo: Mark Caceres Photography

Hiyas ng Pilipinas National Directors • Communications and Marketing Director: Mr. Bryan Navales Tarosa • Creative Director: Roy Erwin Tizon • Overall Pageant and Productions Director: Mr. Mharck Kenjie Dela Cruz • CEO and Owner of Hiyas ng Pilipinas Organization: Chairman Mike Sordilla

#HiyasNgPilipinas
#HiyasNgPilipinas2024
#HiyasFeverIsOn
#hnp24

(SPONSORED CONTENT)

