HIYAS NG PILIPINAS 2024 - OFFICIAL CANDIDATES

VOTING is now open for Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2024, powered by Innocentrix, the IT Center of the Philippines and the official provider of our digital e-tabulation system.
To vote, visit .
The candidate with the highest votes will automatically advance to the semi-final round, with their voting score comprising 15% of their total preliminary score.
Voting ends on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 12 PM.
Presenters: • KAYA Korean BBQ Cebu by Madam Marie Maria Maye • Don Macchiatos by Madam Bethel Jae San Juan and Sir Ariel Alegado • Innocentrix Philippines
Co-Presenters: • Syjueco Aesthetics by Doctor Edmund Syjueco, MD, FPAAS • Serene Oasis Resort - Oslob Cebu
Participating Sponsors: • Yeon Wha • Don Lemon Philippines • JM Pageantry Innovations
Crown and Jewelry by: Gold Crafts
Online Voting and Tabulation Judging System Partner: Innocentrix Philippines Online Voting and Electronic Judging System
Official Swimwear: DR Swim by Domz Ramos
Photo: Mark Caceres Photography
Hiyas ng Pilipinas National Directors • Communications and Marketing Director: Mr. Bryan Navales Tarosa • Creative Director: Roy Erwin Tizon • Overall Pageant and Productions Director: Mr. Mharck Kenjie Dela Cruz • CEO and Owner of Hiyas ng Pilipinas Organization: Chairman Mike Sordilla
#HiyasNgPilipinas
#HiyasNgPilipinas2024
#HiyasFeverIsOn
#hnp24
(SPONSORED CONTENT)