Hiyas ng Pilipinas partners with KAYA, names Korean restaurant as presenter

Hiyas ng Pilipinas is excited to announce that KAYA, the well-loved premium aging meat Korean Restaurant in Cebu, is the official presenter of Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2024. Owned by Fil Marie ‘Maye’ Jung, KAYA is known for its amazing food and excellent service.



Fil Marie ‘Maye’ Jung, a successful businesswoman, also owns Maye Aesthetic Clinic and Beauty Lounge, and Yeonwha Korean Restaurant. Her businesses are known for their high quality and elegance, making her a great partner for Hiyas ng Pilipinas, a well-known pageant that celebrates the beauty, talent, and culture of Filipinas.



KAYA's partnership with Hiyas ng Pilipinas shows its shared values of excellence, dedication, and cultural pride. As the official presenter, KAYA will play a key role in supporting and promoting the event, bringing more attention and honor to both the restaurant and the pageant.



“We are honored to have KAYA as our official presenter,” said Mike Sordilla, the owner and chairman of Hiyas ng Pilipinas Organization. “Maye Jung’s commitment to excellence in the food and beauty industries fits perfectly with our goal to showcase the best of Filipino beauty and talent,” Sordilla added.



KAYA’s involvement in Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2024 is a big step as the restaurant also plans to expand to Cagayan de Oro, bringing its popular Korean dishes to more Filipinos. This expansion reflects Jung’s dream of spreading joy through food and cultural appreciation across the Philippines. (PR)