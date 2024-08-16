Hiyas ng Pilipinas to hold preliminary competition, grand coronation

P1 Million worth of prizes including cash amounting to P300,000 awaits the grand winner of Hiyas ng Pilipinas 2024!
The preliminary competition and grand coronation is slated to take place in Metro Manila on October 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.
Creative Design: Tomas Marlowe
Photo: Mark Caceres
HMU: Team Liza Querubin Make-up Artistry
Production: Mark The Spot Events Specialist
• KAYA Korean BBQ Cebu by Madam Marie Maria Maye
• Don Macchiatos by Madam Bethel Jae San Juan and Sir Ariel Alegado
• Innocentrix Philippines
• Syjueco Aesthetics by Doctor Edmund Syjueco, MD, FPAAS
• Serene Oasis Resort- Oslob Cebu
Participating Sponsors:
• Yeon Wha
• Don Lemon Philippines
• JM Pageantry Innovations
Crown and Jewelry by: Gold Crafts
Online Voting and Tabulation Judging System Partner: Innocentrix
• Creative Director: Roy Erwin Tizon
• Communications and Marketing Director: Bryan Navales Tarosa
• Overall Pageant and Productions Director: Mr. Mharck Kenjie Dela Cruz
• Chief executive officer and Owner of Hiyas ng Pilipinas Organization: Chairman Mike Sordilla.