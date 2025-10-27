How DMCI Homes engineers Kalea Heights for safety

Delivering quality and best-value homes has been DMCI Homes' commitment since it began operations in 1999, a legacy rooted in the engineering expertise of its founder, Engr. David M. Consunji, recognized as the “Grandfather of the Philippine Construction Industry.”
This same commitment guides the construction of , DMCI Homes’ first condominium project in Cebu City, located in Barangay Guadalupe.
To ensure quality in every stage of construction, DMCI Homes relies on its in-house homebuilding team of engineers, architects, skilled workers, and landscape professionals.
The company also invests in advanced technologies such as its Concrete Batching Plant, Concrete Hollow Blocks Plant, Centralized Rebar Fabrication facility, and quality-control equipment like the Universal Testing Machine (UTM) and Compression Machine. Innovations such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and the Robotic Total Station further ensure efficiency from design to completion.
At the core of DMCI Homes’ construction excellence is its Quality Management Department (QMD), which implements a strict 102-point inspection system.
This proprietary system covers all aspects of construction—from soil quality and concrete strength testing to inspection of plumbing, electrical, and mechanical systems. Only projects that pass these tests are awarded the DMCI Homes Quality Seal before turnover to homeowners.
In building Kalea Heights, DMCI Homes applies its proven expertise alongside advanced structural and environmental engineering insights from local and international consultants. The company strictly adheres to the parameters set by the National Structural Code of the Philippines 2015 (NSCP).
For Kalea Heights, a Probabilistic Seismic Hazard Analysis (PSHA) was conducted by Langan International, a premier geotechnical consultant renowned for managing technically complex projects and delivering cost-effective engineering solutions tailored to each site’s conditions, to evaluate potential ground shaking specific to the site and ensure earthquake-resilient design.
Langan is known for its work on world-renowned landmarks such as the Chase Center in San Francisco and the Jeddah Tower in Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, wind tunnel testing by RWDI, a global environmental consultant behind landmarks such as Burj Khalifa and Taipei 101, analyzed Kalea Heights’ wind behavior to enhance both structural safety and comfort.
Wind tunnel testing also helps DMCI Homes optimize the benefits of Lumiventt® Design Technology, which maximizes natural light and airflow throughout the buildings.
These studies, combined with DMCI Homes’ in-house engineering rigor, ensure that Kalea Heights meets world-class standards in safety, quality, and livability—hallmarks of DMCI Homes’ legacy of construction excellence.
DMCI Homes is the Philippines’ first Quadruple A real estate developer known for building quality resort-inspired communities in Mega Manila, Baguio, Boracay and Davao City. The company’s portfolio boasts more than 70 properties since it was launched in 1999.
