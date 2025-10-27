How DMCI Homes engineers Kalea Heights for safety

Delivering quality and best-value homes has been DMCI Homes' commitment since it began operations in 1999, a legacy rooted in the engineering expertise of its founder, Engr. David M. Consunji, recognized as the “Grandfather of the Philippine Construction Industry.”

This same commitment guides the construction of Kalea Heights , DMCI Homes’ first condominium project in Cebu City, located in Barangay Guadalupe.

To ensure quality in every stage of construction, DMCI Homes relies on its in-house homebuilding team of engineers, architects, skilled workers, and landscape professionals.

The company also invests in advanced technologies such as its Concrete Batching Plant, Concrete Hollow Blocks Plant, Centralized Rebar Fabrication facility, and quality-control equipment like the Universal Testing Machine (UTM) and Compression Machine. Innovations such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and the Robotic Total Station further ensure efficiency from design to completion.