How Globe 5G Transforms Sinulog into the Most Connected Festival in the Visayas

Sinulog 2026 is not just a celebration of culture, faith, and music. It is a festival powered by Globe 5G, the country’s most consistent and reliable mobile and broadband network, connecting people in ways never seen before. From sunrise processions to vibrant street dances and high-energy night performances, festivalgoers, media, and content creators rely on Globe 5G to livestream, navigate, and share experiences in real time. Every dance, cheer, and personal story is captured, uploaded, and shared instantly, making Sinulog the most connected festival in the Visayas.

Globe’s expansive 5G coverage and dependable network performance ensure smooth livestreams, fast uploads, and reliable navigation across crowded streets and parade routes. Even in peak festival moments, connectivity remains strong, allowing attendees to find their way, coordinate meetups, and share festival highlights seamlessly. This same consistency and reliability support everyday digital needs in cities and communities nationwide, reinforcing Globe’s mission to make meaningful connectivity accessible to more Filipinos.

At the heart of this connected experience is an exclusive Globe 5G media activation, where media partners, content creators, and select stakeholders can upload content, livestream, and share festival moments in real time. Equipped with high-speed 5G connectivity, upload stations, livestream zones, and interview touchpoints, the space highlights how modern festivals thrive on speed, storytelling, and always-on connections. Media partners, content creators and influencers are also issued exclusive Globe 5G media passports, unlocking access to curated festival touchpoints and immersive on-ground experiences.

Adding to the experience, the Globe 5G Energy Missions demonstrate how 5G goes beyond connectivity. These initiatives show how Globe 5G powers not just entertainment, but also energy, learning, and innovation, making every festival moment smarter, more interactive, and more meaningful for communities and festivalgoers alike.

Headline moments such as the Globe Music Festival and TikTok LyveFest are powered by Globe 5G, enabling fans to stream performances, create content, and engage in real time. Partner activations from Jollibee and Leslie’s are likewise amplified through reliable connectivity, turning every interaction into a shareable digital moment.

“Sinulog is about devotion, culture, and coming together as a community,” said Roche Vandenberghe, Globe Chief Marketing Officer. “With our most consistent and reliable network, we help people move freely, capture moments instantly, and experience every part of the festival without missing a beat. This reflects our broader commitment to building strong digital infrastructure nationwide, so no Filipino is left behind.”

