How Team Ungart’s daily vlog marathon is changing lives.

In a world where content creation often revolves around entertainment and personal milestones, Joseph “Ungart” Sabello, Chief executive officer of Underground Apparel, is using his platform for something far more significant—hope. For the past 100 days, Sabello has led Team Ungart (Shael, Panpan, Joannah, Benjamin & JR) in a daily vlog marathon with one mission— to raise funds for children battling cancer. Every single penny from the proceeds of these vlogs is directed toward helping these brave young warriors fight their toughest battles.
But behind this extraordinary act of kindness is a deeply personal story. Sabello’s own mother is fighting a similar battle. Diagnosed with Stage 3C cervical cancer, she is enduring the struggles of chemotherapy and treatment, which adds a powerful layer of emotion to Joseph’s mission.
Sabello, a proud Bisaya and the only vlogger from his region to achieve such a streak, has uploaded 100 consecutive videos—each one a full edit, delivered with the same-day edit (SDE) quality typically reserved for major productions. His commitment has touched the hearts of thousands, using his talent and platform not just to upload a piece of content daily, but to make a lasting difference.
“I watch my mom fight every day, and it’s hard—it’s painful. But then I think of these kids who are just beginning their lives, already facing the hardest challenge anyone could imagine,” Sabello said. “This is for them, for their futures. And in a way, this is also for my mom.”
Sabello’s vlogs are not just about his life as the chief executive officer of one the country’s top local streetwear brands, Underground Apparel, but an ongoing documentation of hope, struggle, and perseverance. Each video takes his viewers behind the scenes—giving his audience an access to his daily personal life.
The vlogs are more than just a creative output—they are a lifeline. Every view, every share, and every donation goes directly to providing medical treatments, therapies, and support for children battling cancer. With his camera and his heart, Sabello has opened up a world where people can come together to fight cancer—not just for his mother, but for all children whose futures are at risk.
On day 100, Team Ungart ended the daily vlog by feeding 100 stray dogs. Sabello’s relentless effort to post daily, to maintain quality content with a purpose, is a testament to his passion for the cause. Despite the demands of being a chief executive officer, despite the emotional toll of his mother’s illness, Sabello presses on, using his influence and creativity for something greater than himself.
As Team Ungart marches forward, their message grows stronger: No one fights alone. Whether it’s the children in the cancer wards, Joseph’s own mother, or the millions of people moved by his story, Sabello has created a powerful wave of compassion that transcends social media, crossing into real lives and real change.
Sabello’s story is one of courage, resilience, and love. Even if Team Ungart ended the marathon, their advocacy still shines a light on what it means to fight—both for those we love and for those who need us the most. Through his daily vlogs, Team Ungart is showing that together, we can make a difference, one view and one day at a time.