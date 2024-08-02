How to Buy PlayDoge ($PLAY) in 2024?

is a new Play2Earn cryptocurrency project that started its presale on May 28, 2024. To allow you to participate in this presale too, we guide you step by step to buy PlayDoge and its token $PLAY. The opportunity to get an early position on a project that seems to have a bright future.
How to Buy PlayDoge Crypto ($PLAY)? The Tutorial
The started on May 28, 2024. Its $PLAY token is now available from the official Playdoge.io website. Here's how to buy PlayDoge in a few minutes:
1. Go to the official Playdoge website to participate in the promotion
2. Connect your MetaMask wallet then choose the amount
3. Validate your purchase
If you are a beginner, we recommend that you carefully follow the steps outlined by our partner’s editorial team below:
Open a Metamask wallet
Before you can buy PlayDoge, you absolutely must have a wallet capable of interacting with the presale. We recommend installing the Metamask mobile app or Chrome extension and then opening your wallet in a few clicks (keep your 12-word mnemonic safe, off the internet). Once on Metamask , then click on "Buy/Sell" and buy BNB by paying by Visa or Mastercard. A few seconds after your payment, your crypto wallet is credited with your $BNB tokens which you will use to buy $PLAY.
Go to the PlayDoge presale
This step is the most sensitive, as many fraudulent sites are currently trying to impersonate PlayDoge in order to gain access to your crypto wallet and empty your accounts. Just click on one of the secure redirect links to go now to the official Playdoge.io website where the pre-sale is underway. Remember to double-check that you are on this domain before connecting your wallet.
Buy $PLAY and stake
It's time to buy PlayDoge and become one of the first investors in this Web3 Tamagotchi project. On the website's homepage, go to the widget on the right side of the screen and enter the amount in $BNB you want to invest (you can also pay by credit card or ETH, but this does not allow you to take advantage of staking). Then connect your wallet by signing the transaction and confirming the payment. We recommend clicking on "Buy and Stake for 9000% Rewards" to put your tokens to work during the presale.
Key Points of the $PLAY Crypto
As with any new cryptocurrency to buy, you absolutely must do your research and know its fundamentals. As soon as we discovered , our teams took it upon themselves to comb through all of its documentation to pinpoint the following key points.
PlayDoge is a Play2Earn mobile game that transforms the iconic Doge into a Tamagotchi to earn native $PLAY tokens.
9,400,000,000 $PLAY was minted on the BEP-20 network (Binance Smart Chain) and is allocated as follows: 50% presale, 6% staking, 12.5% project funds, 7.5% community rewards, 11.50% liquidity, 12.5% marketing.
The $PLAY token can be staked throughout the presale and can earn up to 1,000%+ APY (Annual Percentage Yield) to put your holdings to work.
The Tamagotchi and mini-games that will be available on the PlayDoge application will allow users to win $PLAY that they can sell on the various DEX and CEX.
What is PlayDoge?
PlayDoge was officially announced on May 28, 2024 on the X account (@PlayDogeGame) and wants to mix two of the greatest successes: the Tamagotchi sold more than 83 million copies in the 2000s, and one of the best cryptos on the market, Dogecoin, thefavorite cryptocurrency of Elon Musk and his company Tesla.
The goal is clear. It is to create a 2D game that allows users to feed and play with Doge on a mobile application, and earn $PLAY. It is therefore a Play2Earn game in development, which should be available only a few weeks after the end of its pre-sale.
Based on the BEP-20 network , this 8-bit game is therefore a pure product of Web3 and could well attract a whole community of Meme coin hunters and "degens" who believe in the rebirth of the Tamagotchi.
$PLAY is not a Meme Coin, it is a P2E (Play2Earn) game where users must take care of the famous dog relayed by Elon Musk on a daily basis to win rewards.
The roadmap is clear, a launch on DEX (Decentralized Exchanges) is first planned for DogePlay, followed by a listing on the first CEX (Centralized Exchanges).
PlayDoge game developers plan to release not only a next-generation blockchain-based Tamagotchi, but also a collection of addictive mini-games that allow you to earn cryptocurrencies.
The BEP-20 $PLAY token audit was conducted in Germany by SolidProof on May 22, 2024 and shows excellent results, reducing all risks of rugpull from developers upon launch.
PlayDoge Tokenomics ($PLAY)
To set up its Play2earn gaming ecosystem around Doge, $PLAY relies on a precise tokenomics aimed at encouraging its development, both in terms of its community and in terms of its collection of mini-games and its accessibility. With a total of 9.4 billion $PLAY available, here are the allocations chosen by the team:
On our side, we give more interest to projects that put their holders at the forefront. This seems to be the case on PlayDoge, since more than 50% of the circulation will be directly in the hands of the community. A tokenomic that seems suitable for a P2E project.
5 Things to Remember Before Buying Play Doge
After taking the time to read and analyze the entire tokenomics, roadmap and documentation of the playdoge.co token, we were able to determine some important points to remember before purchasing it. This information should give you some material for DYOR (Do Your Own Research).
1. Reviving the Global Success of Tamagotchi
This virtual pet arrived in Japan in 1996 and has been a phenomenal success since more than 80 million copies have been sold worldwide, until arriving in France! Even if this fashion has passed, PlayDoge had the innovative idea of integrating it into Web3 and allowing Doge fans to earn cryptocurrencies by taking care of this emblematic animal of the world of DeFi (Decentralized Finance). In our opinion, this could totally revive this fashion by now allowing users to earn money.
2. Earn $PLAY by Playing Mini-games
The whole principle of this PlayDoge ecosystem is based around its Play2Earn games. The first one that will arrive at the end of the pre-sale is therefore a classic Tamagotchi that will allow you to feed your companion and keep it healthy to earn $PLAY. But that's not all. With a budget of 1.175 billion tokens for development, the PlayDoge teams want to launch a whole range of mini-games that you can play with your companion. So you will have fun while earning $PLAY.
3. Staking up to over 1000%
Currently, it is possible to stake your first $PLAY tokens purchased in presale on one of the best staking platforms. At the time of writing, people who stake their tokens can earn 9,200% APY (Annual Percentage Yield). Of course, this rate will decrease as the $PLAY pool fills up. In our opinion, this mechanism, which rewards up to $17.88 PLAY per ETH block, is ideal for accumulating tokens and building community loyalty.
4. More than $200,000 Raised in 24 hours
The least we can say is that PlayDoge has started its pre-sale with a bang. Just a few hours after its official announcement, more than $200,000 had already been raised and no less than 2,100,000 $PLAY had been staked. This pace may indicate that this phase will be very fast and that a launch of the Play2Earn application could happen much sooner than we think. A point to remember and watch out for in the coming days!
5. Airdrops Announced by PlayDoge
This is one of the big news since the announcement of its roadmap: many community airdrops will be set up during the 4th phase. With 705 million $PLAY allocated for this occasion, this means that more than 3 million dollars could be distributed through mini-games, through contests on the official X account, or directly from the PlayDoge Telegram. We recommend everyone to follow closely the next announcements of the teams to never miss a potential $PLAY Airdrop.
