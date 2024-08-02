How to Buy PlayDoge ($PLAY) in 2024?

PlayDoge is a new Play2Earn cryptocurrency project that started its presale on May 28, 2024. To allow you to participate in this presale too, we guide you step by step to buy PlayDoge and its token $PLAY. The opportunity to get an early position on a project that seems to have a bright future.

How to Buy PlayDoge Crypto ($PLAY)? The Tutorial

The PlayDoge pre-sale started on May 28, 2024. Its $PLAY token is now available from the official Playdoge.io website. Here's how to buy PlayDoge in a few minutes:



1. Go to the official Playdoge website to participate in the promotion

2. Connect your MetaMask wallet then choose the amount

3. Validate your purchase

If you are a beginner, we recommend that you carefully follow the steps outlined by our partner’s editorial team below:

Open a Metamask wallet

Before you can buy PlayDoge, you absolutely must have a wallet capable of interacting with the presale. We recommend installing the Metamask mobile app or Chrome extension and then opening your wallet in a few clicks (keep your 12-word mnemonic safe, off the internet). Once on Metamask , then click on "Buy/Sell" and buy BNB by paying by Visa or Mastercard. A few seconds after your payment, your crypto wallet is credited with your $BNB tokens which you will use to buy $PLAY. Go to the PlayDoge presale

This step is the most sensitive, as many fraudulent sites are currently trying to impersonate PlayDoge in order to gain access to your crypto wallet and empty your accounts. Just click on one of the secure redirect links to go now to the official Playdoge.io website where the pre-sale is underway. Remember to double-check that you are on this domain before connecting your wallet. Buy $PLAY and stake

It's time to buy PlayDoge and become one of the first investors in this Web3 Tamagotchi project. On the website's homepage, go to the widget on the right side of the screen and enter the amount in $BNB you want to invest (you can also pay by credit card or ETH, but this does not allow you to take advantage of staking). Then connect your wallet by signing the transaction and confirming the payment. We recommend clicking on "Buy and Stake for 9000% Rewards" to put your tokens to work during the presale.

Buy PlayDoge presale tokens here . You can also visit bestmemecoins.io/ for more meme coin opportunities.

Key Points of the $PLAY Crypto

As with any new cryptocurrency to buy, you absolutely must do your research and know its fundamentals. As soon as we discovered Playdoge , our teams took it upon themselves to comb through all of its documentation to pinpoint the following key points.

PlayDoge is a Play2Earn mobile game that transforms the iconic Doge into a Tamagotchi to earn native $PLAY tokens.

9,400,000,000 $PLAY was minted on the BEP-20 network (Binance Smart Chain) and is allocated as follows: 50% presale, 6% staking, 12.5% ​​project funds, 7.5% community rewards, 11.50% liquidity, 12.5% ​​marketing.

The $PLAY token can be staked throughout the presale and can earn up to 1,000%+ APY (Annual Percentage Yield) to put your holdings to work.

The Tamagotchi and mini-games that will be available on the PlayDoge application will allow users to win $PLAY that they can sell on the various DEX and CEX.

What is PlayDoge?

PlayDoge was officially announced on May 28, 2024 on the X account (@PlayDogeGame) and wants to mix two of the greatest successes: the Tamagotchi sold more than 83 million copies in the 2000s, and one of the best cryptos on the market, Dogecoin, thefavorite cryptocurrency of Elon Musk and his company Tesla.

The goal is clear. It is to create a 2D game that allows users to feed and play with Doge on a mobile application, and earn $PLAY. It is therefore a Play2Earn game in development, which should be available only a few weeks after the end of its pre-sale.

Based on the BEP-20 network , this 8-bit game is therefore a pure product of Web3 and could well attract a whole community of Meme coin hunters and "degens" who believe in the rebirth of the Tamagotchi.

$PLAY is not a Meme Coin, it is a P2E (Play2Earn) game where users must take care of the famous dog relayed by Elon Musk on a daily basis to win rewards.

The roadmap is clear, a launch on DEX (Decentralized Exchanges) is first planned for DogePlay, followed by a listing on the first CEX (Centralized Exchanges).

PlayDoge game developers plan to release not only a next-generation blockchain-based Tamagotchi, but also a collection of addictive mini-games that allow you to earn cryptocurrencies.

The BEP-20 $PLAY token audit was conducted in Germany by SolidProof on May 22, 2024 and shows excellent results, reducing all risks of rugpull from developers upon launch.

PlayDoge Tokenomics ($PLAY)

To set up its Play2earn gaming ecosystem around Doge, $PLAY relies on a precise tokenomics aimed at encouraging its development, both in terms of its community and in terms of its collection of mini-games and its accessibility. With a total of 9.4 billion $PLAY available, here are the allocations chosen by the team: