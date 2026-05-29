HQ Company Special Energy Philippines Inc., official approval of enterprise members of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce (PCCI)

HQ COMPANY SPECIAL ENERGY PHILIPPINES, INC. has been approved as the official Enterprise Member of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), one of the largest business organizations in the Philippines.

The approval was finally approved at the Board of Directors (PCCI) meeting held on May 28, 2026, and PCCI said in an official letter that it welcomed the accession of HQ COMPANY SPECIAL ENERGY PHILIPPINES, INC.



"We are very excited to welcome HQ COMPANY SPECIAL ENERGY PHILIPPINES, INC. as PCCI's new Enterprise Member," PCCI said in the letter, adding, "We look forward to close partnerships in investment, market access, talent development, and industrial cooperation going forward."

The approval further strengthens HQ COMPANY SPECIAL ENERGY PHILIPPINES, INC. cooperation with Philippine business and industrial networks, and is expected to expand various business opportunities in renewable energy and infrastructure development.

In particular, Yongsoo Cho, CEO of HQ COMPANY SPECIAL ENERGY PHILIPPINES, INC., is actively promoting eco-friendly energy cooperation and sustainable industrial development projects between Korea and the Philippines.

PCCI said, "We look forward to long-term and meaningful cooperation with HQ COMPANY SPECIAL ENERGY PHILIPPINES, INC. and look forward to active participation in chamber activities in the future."

With the membership approval, HQ COMPANY SPECIAL ENERGY PHILIPPINES, INC. will continue to be more active in renewable energy, infrastructure and investment projects in the Philippines. (PR)